The "Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2023" Held in Changzhou

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12, the "Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2023" was held in Changzhou. This marks the third year of the event being hosted in Changzhou. The conference, themed "New Energy, New Opportunities", aims to further promote cooperation between China and Germany in fields such as trade, the new energy industry, and the digital economy. At the conference, 11 key Sino-German cooperation projects covering areas like new energy, new materials, smart manufacturing, biomedicine, and education were signed.

In recent years, companies like Siemens, Thyssenkrupp, Bosch, Volkswagen, and Lanxuss have made substantial investments in Changzhou, forming German investment clusters in the city. These include the Sino-German (Changzhou) Innovation Park, the Wujin High-Tech Zone, and the Xue's Foreign Capital Town. As of the end of last year, Changzhou had a total of 247 German-funded enterprises, mainly engaged in sectors such as automotive electronics, machinery and equipment manufacturing, new materials, new energy, and environmental protection. At the same time, Germany is also an important destination for outbound investments from Changzhou, with 52 projects settling in Germany, ranking first in Changzhou's investment in Europe.

Shi Mingde, President of China-Germany Friendship Association, stated that Changzhou, as a well-known manufacturing city in China, has always aimed to internationalize and benchmark itself against Germany. It has already established a favorable momentum in Sino-German cooperation. The organization of the "Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2023" will build a bridge for deepening cooperation in the new energy industry between China and Germany.

Lukas Meyer, Deputy Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Shanghai, mentioned that "Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue" activities have witnessed the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries. The Sino-German (Changzhou) Innovation Park has become the preferred destination for small and medium-sized German-speaking enterprises seeking development in China. Changzhou is committed to deepening and expanding cooperation with Germany in fields such as technology, vocational training, and culture, which has strengthened economic relations and promoted the exchange of knowledge, perspectives, and values between the two sides.

During the conference, the "German & Austrian Entrepreneur Alliance" was officially launched. It is a bi-directional exchange platform established in the context of the dual carbon economy, focusing on sharing the latest industry information and entrepreneurial experiences in complementary industries between China and Europe.

