BT21 Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy Unveiled for Halloween Fun

BT21 Inflatable Scene and Individual Character Airdorables™ Launched for the Season

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart shoppers are in for a treat this Halloween as BT21 inflatables from Gemmy have arrived in stores across the country. These cute and colorful inflatables feature the beloved LINE FRIENDS characters, UNIVERSTAR BT21 - a character IP loved globally by the youth and the youthful at heart. The collection includes a festive Halloween scene of all the characters and individual character Airdorables™.

BT21 Airblown® Inflatable Scene

The main attraction is the BT21 Airblown® Inflatable Scene, which showcases the adorable characters in a spooky and fun Halloween-themed design. At 8-ft wide and nearly 6-ft tall, this orange, purple and black inflatable is sure to stand out!

It includes a "Spooky Halloween" sentiment and the characters are dressed in their Halloween best: KOYA resembles a spider, RJ mimics a reaper, SHOOKY looks like a bat, MANG's shirt is embellished with a ghost, CHIMMY resembles a mummy, TATA wears a cape and holds a skull balloon, and COOKY wears a skeleton costume.

Individual Character Airdorables™

Individual Airdorables™ of the BT21 characters are also available in-store only at Walmart this season. Each of the Airdorables™ are wearing their festive attire and stand under 21-inches tall for effortless indoor display. Collect them all!

Bring joy to your spooky holiday with the BT21 Airblown® Inflatable Scene and Airdorables™ from Gemmy, sold in-store or online at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that was created for use as stickers for mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million users worldwide. The company has emerged as a global creative studio offering content based on its IPs including 'BT21' and 'TRUZ'. Since 2015, LINE FRIENDS operated more than 500 stores in 17 markets. LINE FRIENDS continues to win the hearts of Millennials and Gen Z through digital communication across multiple retail touchpoints. For more information, www.LINEFRIENDS.com.

