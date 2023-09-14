Trend Micro Advances Commitment to U.S. Cyber Protection by Joining Hacking Policy Council

Cybersecurity leader brings global threat intelligence to industry consortium

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) is proud to announce its membership in a new industry alliance, the Hacking Policy Council, dedicated to advocating for security research and testing among policymakers.

The non-profit Hacking Policy Council is dedicated to advocating for security research and testing among policymakers.

Brian Gorenc, VP of threat research at Trend: "It is a true honor for Trend and for myself personally to collaborate with a council of the nation's leading experts in security research and vulnerability disclosure. We have closely followed the evolving cybersecurity landscape outside of the U.S. for the past two decades, and we look forward to using this knowledge to inform policies across the country. There's no better way to help achieve our mission of making the digital connected world safer."

The Hacking Policy Council was founded by the non-profit Center for Cybersecurity Policy and Law alongside Google, Intel, and other industry names. The Council reinforces the importance of a collective effort to advocate for cybersecurity best practices.

Harley Geiger, coordinator of the Hacking Policy Council: "We are thrilled to welcome Trend as the newest member of the Hacking Policy Council. Our mission is to champion safer and more transparent technology through responsible hacking practices. With Trend's significant expertise joining the Council's leaders in vulnerability disclosure, penetration testing, and security research, we are poised to make even greater strides. Together we will continue to ensure that ethical hacking and vulnerability management thrive within a supportive legal and policy framework, benefiting consumers, enterprises, and society at large."

The Council's mission is to raise awareness among policymakers of the importance of best practices that protect and facilitate vulnerability disclosure and management, penetration testing, ethical hacking, and related disciplines.

Trend brings formidable experience in this space through its Zero Day Initiative™ (ZDI), the world's largest vendor-agnostic bug bounty program, and a leading voice in ethical disclosure practices. The ZDI has been vocal in calling for more transparency from vendors in vulnerability management and higher quality in their security updates to improve protection for technology end users.

Trend is also noted for decades of global threat research and insight into the ever-changing exploit marketplace—intelligence which will be invaluable as it supports the Hacking Policy Council's ambitious aims.

Joining the Hacking Policy Council further cements Trend's commitment to enhancing global cybersecurity and improving U.S. policy to make the country a safer place to exchange digital information.

