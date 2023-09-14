SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mars, a prominent metaverse game developer, has recently announced the commencement of its first Closed Beta Test (CBT) for their highly-anticipated metaverse game, 'Mellow'. The CBT is set to begin on September 19.

'Mellow': Metaverse Game by The Mars Begins its First Closed Beta Test on September 19th (PRNewswire)

Earlier this year in March, The Mars conducted a successful stress test known as 'The First Expedition'. Building upon the insights gained from this preliminary test, the upcoming full-scale CBT promises to offer an enhanced range of experiences and interactions for players.

Running from September 19 through October 13, the CBT will feature a variety of main contents including lifestyle elements and mini-games. Players will have the opportunity to experience life in a Martian colony; they can customize unique personal spaces and avatars, utilize various vehicles for exploration or transport, engage with other players through social animations, participate in real-time basketball games, express creativity through drawing and much more.

'Mellow' is an immersive multiplayer metaverse game, set on Mars, that invites users to experience a unique Martian society. The team at The Mars aims to encapsulate a sense of tranquility and leisurely pace within their metaverse, creating an environment that offers relaxation and comfort to all users—a virtual world that's "Better than Earth", as per their newly introduced slogan. Within this serene setting, players can explore urban "colony" on the red planet and engage in a wide array of activities. Whether it's becoming building owners, playing sports with friends or simply enjoying hobbies around a campfire—'Mellow' offers something for everyone.

Throughout the duration of CBT period, anyone can download and play Mellow via both app stores. In addition to getting early access to this exciting new world, players will also be offered various benefits such as limited edition costumes and competitions with prizes—details about these perks will be available on our guide page at a later date.

A spokesperson from The Mars expressed enthusiasm about this upcoming event: "We have prepared numerous events for this CBT that are even more diverse than those during our last test—we eagerly look forward your interest and active participation."

