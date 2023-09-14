Art of Play Designs Exclusive Playing Cards with Eames Office for Pop-Up Exhibition at MoMA Design Store

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Art of Play, in partnership with Eames Office, is thrilled to unveil a unique collaboration celebrating the iconic designs of Charles & Ray Eames. Together, they proudly present the Eames "Kite" Playing Cards, a heartfelt tribute to the genius of Charles & Ray Eames.
- Art of Play x Eames Office collaborate on exclusive playing cards
- Inspired by the iconic design portfolio of Ray & Charles Eames
- Celebrating American mid-century modern aesthetics
- Launching at MoMA Design Stores in New York
- September 7th - October 30th 2023
About the cards: Drawing from Charles Eames' 1950 tissue-paper kite, these cards intertwine classic mid-century aesthetics and playful elements, resonating with the Eames mantra: "Take your pleasure seriously."
Why playing cards? "Playing cards reflect the Eames spirit," says Eames Demetrios, Office Director and grandson of Charles & Ray Eames. Dan Buck, co-founder of Art of Play and designer of the Eames playing cards adds, "Our reverence for the Eameses deeply influenced our creations. These cards are our homage to their artistry."
- Now through October 30th, mid-century design enthusiasts can experience the Eames Office pop-up collection at MoMA Design Stores in New York and online.
Art of Play: A modern wonder emporium, Art of Play boasts an eclectic collection from playing cards to enigmatic puzzles and magical home goods. www.artofplay.com
Eames Office: Symbolizing design evolution, Eames Office perpetuates the enduring legacy of Charles and Ray Eames. www.eamesoffice.com
MoMA Design Store: Founded on the principles of the Museum of Modern Art, MoMA Design Store presents a curated collection of important works. Store.moma.org
- Image Gallery: Click here to download
- Inquiries: www.artofplay.com/contact
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Art of Play