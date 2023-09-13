ROCKIN' PROTEIN® Shakes Up the Dairy Case with Brand New 4-Pack

Near double-digit growth in category and increased foot traffic to dairy case inspire product expansion

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockin' Protein® made by Shamrock Farms® announced today that it is introducing a new addition to its refrigerated dairy case lineup: the Chocolate Rockin' Protein 4-Pack. As Rockin' Protein has steadily increased its distribution of ready-to-drink single serve bottles to retailers nationwide, fans have patiently waited for a multipack offering. Scheduled to make its debut in Harris Teeter stores in September, this convenient multipack will bring Rockin' Protein's delicious, real milk taste and 30-grams of high-quality protein to even more consumers for every day, every activity, and every goal they accomplish.

The potential to drive category growth and entice new consumers to the dairy aisle is substantial. In a recent retail test, the Rockin' Protein 4-Pack drove nearly double-digit category growth, generated increased foot traffic to the single-serve dairy door and enticed newcomers to explore the refrigerated dairy case.

Additionally, an analysis of consumer buyer data revealed that Rockin' Protein has the highest units per buyer of any single serve ready-to-drink protein beverage brand on the market, which also fueled the brand's decision to introduce a 4-pack.

The multipack launch marks a significant milestone for Rockin' Protein and reinforces its commitment to offering variety to its loyal consumers, while growing the ready-to-drink beverage category in the dairy case. Multipacks have shown significant growth across different categories and Rockin' Protein is poised to spearhead this trend in the dairy case by expanding the reach of its superior tasting protein beverage.

"We are excited to offer our loyal Rockin' Protein fans a pack size they have been asking for" said Ann Ocaña, Chief Marketing Officer at Shamrock Farms. "By introducing the 4-pack, we will make it easier and more convenient for our devoted fans to stock up on Rockin' Protein."

In the coming months, distribution of the multipack will expand to additional retailers nationwide. For more information about the complete line of Rockin' Protein products, athletes, and story visit rockinprotein.com.

About Shamrock Farms®

Shamrock Farms® is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country. Founded 100 years ago in 1922 with 20 cows, a truck and a dream, Shamrock Farms has been challenging category conventions every day for more than three generations. Now a trusted household name, Shamrock Farms is still committed to perfecting the craft of dairy and strives to deliver the best-tasting products on the market. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin' Protein® and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm with a herd of more than 10,000 cows. For more information, visit www.shamrockfarms.net and www.rockinprotein.com or follow us on social media.

