Paradigm Named to 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List by Great Place to Work® for Second Consecutive Year

Ranking Number 17 Validates Paradigm's Commitment to Continuous Improvement and People-focused Culture

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced that Great Place to Work® has once again honored the company as one of the Best Workplaces in Health Care™ 2023. This is Paradigm's second year in a row on this prestigious list. Jumping three places to number 17 is a strong reflection of the company's commitment to continuous improvement, and its positive, diverse, and supportive employee-centric culture.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care™ award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 208,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the health care industry. In that survey, 90% of Paradigm's employees said Paradigm is a great place to work, significantly higher than the average U.S. company's employee approval rating of 57%.

"We are honored to be recognized again as one of the best workplaces in health care by Great Place to Work®," said John S. Watts Jr., CEO, Paradigm. "At Paradigm, our North Star has always been putting people first—from the patients, injured workers, and clients we serve to the employees who embody our values and work diligently every day to further our mission. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and our advancement to number 17 on the list this year is a testimony to our commitment to maintain a positive culture for our employees."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care™ list is highly competitive. The global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization, a designation that Paradigm received earlier this year.

"I am tremendously proud of this accomplishment as it reflects Paradigm's commitment to fostering a deeply supportive and collaborative culture that empowers our employees and their teams," stated Karen Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer at Paradigm. "Not only are we honored to be recognized, but we are humbled that we moved up to number 17 on the list. As our company continues to evolve, we remain steadfast in our focus on delivering optimal outcomes for the patients, families, and clients we serve. At Paradigm, we strive for the absolute best, and I am confident that our purpose-driven and employee-centric culture will continue to draw top talent, allowing us to positively impact the lives we touch."

Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in the United States that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is within the organization.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation for every part of Paradigm's business: risk-based clinical solutions, case management, specialty networks, home health, shared decision support, and payment integrity programs.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com .

