OZ Digital Consulting Takes Lead in Azure Cloud Ops with New SVP Hire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- , a South Florida-based company leveraging modern technologies that empower businesses to digitally transform and accelerate growth globally, has announced Jason Milgram as its first Senior Vice President responsible for the Azure Cloud Ops practice.

OZ Digital Consulting: Delivering innovative technology solutions for the future of your business. (PRNewswire)

"For more than a quarter century, OZ has been about innovating from our core principles," OZ CEO Amjad Shamim says. "Which is to say, we evolve constantly, focus on outcome, and pursue and celebrate success as a team. In this, Jason is a kindred spirit. From successfully leading the launch of SaaS, PaaS, B2B, and B2C solutions in complex global, hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge environments to earning recognition from industry leaders such as Microsoft—where he received the Microsoft Azure MVP award thirteen times and co-authored the Azure Strategy and Implementation Guide—Jason lives those OZ core values. I am very excited to see the future we build together."

In his new role as SVP, Azure Leader, Milgram will, in partnership with the OZ R&D team, establish the Azure Technical Architecture vision, defining architectural standards and collaborate with technology practices to deliver cutting-edge solutions for clients, alongside an Azure Cloud Operations technology practice.

The goal: Fully leveraging current and emerging technology products by Microsoft—and channeling those capabilities into even more innovative products and services.

"I first met OZ Founder and CEO Amjad Shamim fifteen years ago while we both were speaking at the same conference," Milgram says. "It's amazing to finally be working together—and in such an exciting role. I'm very much looking forward to placing the technical skillset I've been honing since I bought a Timex/Sinclair 1000 in sixth grade and taught myself basic programming at the disposal of OZ, a company I've long admired on the forefront of the digital transformation revolution."

"This is a pivotal role as OZ continues to seek the leading edge of innovation—and Jason is the perfect fit," OZ Chief Solutions Officer Manny Ramos adds. "With over 25 years of industry experience, Jason brings not only a wealth of knowledge and a future-focused mindset to our practice, but also a real track record of transformative leadership."

As an Industry Chief Technology Officer at Hitachi Solutions America, Milgram most recently spearheaded pre-sales and delivery strategies for the financial services industry. His role encompassed innovation, marketing, and security/compliance for Azure, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Power Platform.

Milgram's expertise extends to federal projects as well, having served as the Chief Architect for the U.S. Department of Interior – Inspectors General, where he conceptualized and implemented a cloud data analytics platform for auditing federal funding. His leadership roles at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), City National Bank of Florida, and Champion Solutions Group have further demonstrated his ability to drive strategic change, architect solutions, and foster partnerships.

Milgram is a prolific speaker, mentor, and author, with numerous publications on cloud strategy and implementation.

To learn more about the OZ partnership with Microsoft, click here.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OZ