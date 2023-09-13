Microbiome Insights, Inc. Releases Updated Guide for Researchers Planning and Conducting Microbiome Studies

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As microbiome research continues to yield valuable insights, the expectations for studies in this field are continually changing. To help researchers keep up to date, Microbiome Insights Inc., a global leader in end-to-end services for microbiome DNA sequencing and advanced bioinformatic analysis, has released an updated version of its highly popular guide, "How to Plan and Conduct a Microbiome Study". This free, comprehensive guide supports those undertaking microbiome-related research and development, providing up-to-date guidance on how to design and execute successful microbiome studies.

The guide leverages the extensive expertise of the Microbiome Insights team, gained by supporting a global list of clients with over 885 microbiome studies. The guide's lead author is company co-founder Dr. William (Bill) Mohn, a Professor in the Department of Microbiology & Immunology at the University of British Columbia with over 160 peer-reviewed publications and leadership in numerous interdisciplinary collaborative research projects.

The updated "How to Plan and Conduct a Microbiome Study" guide covers all essential microbiome research related topics, including study design considerations, sample collection and preservation techniques, DNA sequencing methodologies, cutting-edge bioinformatic analysis, and interpretation of results. It provides step-by-step guidance and practical insights to help researchers, whether they are experienced or new to microbiome research, enhance the quality and rigor of their microbiome studies. The updated guide also includes an overview of metatranscriptomics, a new service launched by Microbiome Insights in May 2023, which in combination with microbiome sequencing can add valuable new perspectives on a researcher's biological system of interest.

Microbiome Insights' CEO Malcolm Kendall says, "The body of knowledge related to microbiome research continues to grow, accelerating knowledge over the last few years. To gain further understanding, new tools and techniques are being used, and studies are becoming larger and more complex. Based on our experience supporting over 885 microbiome studies, we are proud to share this guide to help our clients and other researchers advance microbiome science."

