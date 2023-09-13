EPIQ Capital Group Unveils Rebrand That Reinforces Their Commitment to Delivering an Experience Beyond Wealth

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIQ Capital Group, a Silicon Valley-based multi-family office and investment firm with additional offices in Dallas and Reno, has unveiled a dynamic rebrand. Founded with a vision to redefine wealth management, EPIQ has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their clients by providing bespoke financial solutions, premier access, and unparalleled services. With their new tagline, "An experience beyond wealth," EPIQ is amplifying their steadfast dedication to reshaping the industry while reimagining the endless opportunities to elevate the client experience.

(PRNewswire)

"Our new brand identity epitomizes our core values and showcases the essence of our approach—the human side of wealth management."

"EPIQ has set a new standard of excellence in the industry, shifting the paradigm on what it means to be a trusted fiduciary and advocate for our clients," says Chad Boeding, CEO of EPIQ Capital Group and former Partner and Co-Founder of ICONIQ Capital. "This rebrand underscores our commitment to transform wealth management by delivering a comprehensive, transparent, and holistic approach that is tailored to each client's distinct needs and aspirations while providing unmatched access to our extensive network of investments and partnerships."

At the heart of the rebrand is a new gold fingerprint logo, symbolizing EPIQ's core identity and approach. This approach emphasizes EPIQ's personal touch and dedicated pursuit of success for their clients, while recognizing each client's inherent uniqueness. Unlike one-size-fits-all solutions, EPIQ customizes strategies that align with each client's distinct goals and visions for the future and embraces the totality of what matters most to them. Moreover, the new color palette exemplifies the elevated experience EPIQ provides, defined by exclusive access, utmost transparency, and diverse expertise.

The rebranding initiative extends beyond aesthetics, encompassing a redesigned website that offers enhanced user navigation and updated content that highlights the company's mission and fundamental values of integrity, excellence, and growth. These foundational principles assure clients that their interests will always be paramount and that the firm stays ahead of their clients' evolving needs.

Christine Leong Connors, President of EPIQ Capital Group, emphasized the significance of the rebrand, stating, "Our new brand identity epitomizes our core values and showcases the essence of our approach—the human side of wealth management. With an exceptional team possessing profound expertise, unique skills, and extensive perspectives, we confidently navigate the complexities of wealth management and strive to deliver lasting legacies for our clients that span generations."

For more information about EPIQ Capital Group, please visit www.epiqcg.com.

For press inquiries, please email: contact@epiqcg.com.

About EPIQ Capital Group

EPIQ is a leading multi-family office and investment firm dedicated to simplifying the financial lives of the most successful professionals and their families. Founded by Chad Boeding, former Partner and Co-Founder of ICONIQ Capital, EPIQ offers bespoke solutions, exclusive access, and personalized care, delivering an experience beyond wealth. Embodying core values of Integrity, Excellence, and Growth, EPIQ is a trusted fiduciary and advocate for their clients, redefining the landscape of wealth management with a human touch.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EPIQ Capital Group