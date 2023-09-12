EASY ON HOLD Selected for Membership in Avaya DevConnect Program

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EASY ON HOLD, a leading provider of custom music and message on hold solutions, today announced it has been selected by Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, for membership as a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program . Avaya solutions give customers the freedom to choose their journey to contact center innovation.

EASY ON HOLD helps customers create dynamic hold queue experiences for their callers through innovative streaming music on hold (MOH) and messages software called Streaming Queue MusicTM. As a DevConnect Technology Partner, EASY ON HOLD expects to test its Streaming Queue Music software with the Avaya Aura® Platform, enhancing customer experiences in the contact center queue.

"Callers tire of boring, repetitive on-hold messaging, and businesses need an easy way to control what callers are hearing in advance and on the fly," said Julie Brown, EASY ON HOLD President and CEO. "Streaming Queue Music™ from EASY ON HOLD is the solution."

"Technology partners like EASY ON HOLD are enabling Avaya customers to truly differentiate their customer experience," said Eric Rossman, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Technology Partners, Avaya.

The Avaya DevConnect program is an integral network of Avaya experts, partners, developers, and customers. This unique global collaborative is exceptionally positioned to deliver the next-gen customer and employee experiences businesses need through Avaya's cloud communications portfolio including Avaya Experience Platform. The DevConnect program promotes the development, compliance-testing, and co-marketing of innovative third-party solutions that are compatible with standards-based Avaya solutions.

Membership information and a listing of solutions developed and tested under the DevConnect program are available at www.avaya.com/devconnect .

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya LLC and its affiliates. Avaya is shaping the future of customer experiences, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and memorable customer experiences to help organizations achieve their strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to helping grow your business by delivering Experiences That Matter. Learn more at www.avaya.com .

About EASY ON HOLD

Founded in 1997, EASY ON HOLD revolutionized music on hold technology with the introduction of a live stream of licensed music and custom content in 2013. Today, EASY ON HOLD leads the industry in innovation with end-to-end streaming applications, both cloud-based and on-prem, and is dedicated to driving more customer engagement and resulting revenue for its thousands of customers around the world. For more information, visit www.easyonhold.com.

