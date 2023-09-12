DeliciousForAll Culinary Challenge: A Gastronomic Revolution Unleashed on World Taste And Smell Day, September 14th

Celebrating Diversity, Fostering Awareness, and Redefining Inclusivity in the Culinary World

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a culinary revolution like no other as the World Taste & Smell Association presents the #DeliciousForAll Culinary Challenge on World Taste And Smell Day, September 14th. This groundbreaking initiative promises to tantalize your taste buds, celebrate diversity, and shed new light on taste and smell impairments.

We invite individuals to reimagine the culinary landscape and create dishes that are undeniably "delicious for all."

In a world where sensory delight knows no bounds, the #DeliciousForAll Culinary Challenge is here to transform the culinary landscape. Join a distinguished panel of culinary legends, including globally renowned triple-starred Michelin chef Kyle Connaughton, "MasterChef" winner Dara Yu, Certified Master Chef Rich Rosendale, Asia's 50 Best Bars' winners Odd Strandbakken and Alyssa Heid of Four Season Hotels, Derek Brown (Champion of zero-proof drinks), and more, as they embark on a mission to redefine inclusivity in dining.

Dan Vinh, CMO of the Culinary Institute of America and World Taste & Smell Association Board Member, shares: "Deliciousness is not just determined by taste. It happens when all your senses come together like a well-orchestrated symphony. From the moment you set eyes on a dish and inhale its aroma to the sizzling sounds, textures, and contrasting flavors, we have an array of tools to craft a dish that everyone can savor."

Vinh underscores the importance of simplicity in creating multi-sensory dishes for those with taste and smell impairments: "While there are numerous resources available for crafting multi-sensory dishes, simplicity is key in this context. We aim to trigger cherished memories for individuals with taste and smell impairments by embracing straightforward ingredients and techniques."

Brad Barnes, Certified Master Chef and #DeliciousForAll Chairman highlights the mission's essence: "The driving force behind this competition is to spotlight how each sense contributes to the joy of eating and drinking. Our mission is to build an inclusive culinary landscape that caters to all, including those with taste and smell impairments. We invite you to join us on this flavorful journey, celebrating diverse culinary perspectives as we seek multi-sensory, delectable recipes that everyone can savor, regardless of their sensory abilities."

Vinh added, "The #DeliciousForAll Culinary Challenge is about setting an inclusive table—especially during the holiday season and amid cold/flu/COVID times. We want everyone to relish Thanksgiving and holiday meals. The goal isn't to make every dish universally loved, although that would be ideal. Instead, it's about offering something for everyone to enjoy at the table."

Mindy Yang, Sensory expert, Co-Founder and Chief Engagement Officer of The World Taste & Smell Association, echoes a deep commitment to inclusivity and advocacy: "As someone who intimately works with fragrance and flavors in my role as a sensory expert and technical product developer, the loss of taste and smell would be devastating. It would affect my personal experiences and impair my ability to work. This sentiment resonates with many trade professionals, from perfumers meticulously crafting scents to sommeliers discerning the nuances of wines. Taste and smell aren't just senses; they are the essence of our work and passion for millions of trade professionals like myself.

We are unwavering in our mission to share the science, offer a safe space for support, empower innovation, raise awareness and advocate for a more inclusive world where everyone is more empathetic and values these underappreciated and vital senses," Yang concludes.

Entry details and more information will be available on September 14, #TasteAndSmellDay.

The #DeliciousForAll Culinary Challenge is set to leave a profound mark on the culinary world, championing diversity and nurturing a more inclusive and empathetic food culture. It invites individuals to reimagine the culinary landscape and create dishes that are undeniably "delicious for all."

Learn more about the #DeliciousForAll Culinary Challenge and the World Taste & Smell Association by visiting [TasteAndSmell.World](https://TasteAndSmell.World) and follow us on social media using the hashtag #deliciousforall.

About the World Taste & Smell Association:

The World Taste & Smell Association, a global, non-profit 501c3 association, was founded during the pandemic to elevate awareness of the importance of our senses of taste and smell and to support innovators, creators, scientists, and people experiencing taste and/or smell dysfunctions. Through our anchor event, World Taste and Smell Day (celebrated annually on September 14), and other initiatives, our goal is to gather and unite a community of people to celebrate the two senses under a unified umbrella.

The World Taste & Smell Association is a leading 501c(3) Nonprofit Organization dedicated to elevating and promoting sensory awareness, innovation, and improving public health. Visit TasteAndSmell.World or DeliciousForAll.com for more information.

About the Coalition of Culinary Experts (CCE):

The Coalition of Culinary Experts for #DeliciousForAll is a diverse group of culinary professionals dedicated to promoting a global food culture that celebrates diversity, embraces the concept of #DeliciousForAll and raises awareness of various taste and smell disorders.

Visit https://www.tasteandsmell.world/the-coalition-of-culinary-experts-cce for more information.

