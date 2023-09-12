Decentralized digital identity benefits and opportunities examined in new whitepaper from CompTIA

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The emergence of decentralized digital identity as a powerful new tool to safeguard personal information is the subject of a new whitepaper published by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

Produced by the CompTIA Blockchain and Web3 Advisory Council, "Decentralized Digital Identity & Self-Sovereignty" examines how this method of sharing personal information is reshaping IT security, giving individuals and organizations greater privacy and better control over where and how their information is used.

The whitepaper's authors also encourage managed service providers (MSPs) to educate themselves on decentralized digital identity credentials so they are prepared to work with their customers to strengthen security and privacy postures.

"Large organizations are deploying decentralized digital identity credentials to safeguard personal data and information," said Elena Dumitrascu, Chief Technology Officer, Credivera, and co-chair of the CompTIA Blockchain and Web3 Advisory Council. "Small and medium-sized businesses will soon follow. Many organizations will look to their technology partners and providers for their guidance and expertise."

As detailed in the whitepaper, a decentralized digital identity is made up of digital credentials, also called verifiable credentials (VC), that are held in a VC wallet. The digital wallet is locked with a PIN or passphrase and is under the full control of the user. Using the decentralized digital identity approach, an individual's information remains encrypted until they choose to share. When they do so, the place they share this information with receives only a proof token, not the individual's entire information record, to store on their servers.

"This enables both individuals and organizations to take greater control of their online information and relationships while also providing greater security and privacy," said Wes Jensen, Blockchain Advisory Council co-chair and Partner at 21Packets.

Several examples of current and future real-world uses of decentralized digital identity, including shopping, employment, government services, education, financial transactions and healthcare, are included in the whitepaper, available at "Understanding Decentralized Digital Identity & Self-Sovereignty."

CompTIA's Blockchain & Web3 Advisory Council brings together thought leaders and innovators to identify how technology companies and their customers can leverage blockchain technology in their business cases. Council members have backgrounds in supply chain consulting, software development, legal, marketing, education, business-to-business and business-to-consumer organizations. Visit CompTIA Blockchain & Web3 Advisory Council for more information.

