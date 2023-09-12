The Bloc Amplifies Market Access with New Consultancy Arm; Industry Stalwart Carolyn Atchison Joins the Ranks

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising to meet the dynamic demands of the healthcare sector, The Bloc Value Builders, a Bloc Agency, has strategically expanded its footprint in market access by introducing a consultancy division. The Value Builders—a two-time MM&M finalist—announced this groundbreaking initiative is further strengthened by the appointment of Carolyn Atchison. Carolyn will serve as the Senior Vice President of Market Access Consulting, boasting over 20 years of expertise at industry front-runners like Amgen and Acadia Pharmaceuticals.

In their commitment to innovation, The Bloc rolls out new offerings to augment their comprehensive services, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the swiftly transforming healthcare arena.

The Value Builders's Enhanced Offerings Include:

Global Market Access : Incorporating landscape analysis, payer planning, advisory panels, evidence evaluation, and Global value dossier and story development

Product Commercialization : Time and event structure and standing up a market access function

Operational Support : Staffing design and leadership initiation

Vendor Management : Hub configuration, vendor selection and management

Specialty Distribution Strategy: Partner selection and set-up

Reimbursement Team Development : Team formation, management, and strategy execution

Research: Initial pricing, contracting, and specialized market access research

Expressing her enthusiasm, Carolyn states, "Joining an organization like The Bloc and, more specifically, The Value Builders is invigorating. I'm eager to supercharge product commercialization, especially for small to mid-sized ventures, and bolstering their global market access offerings."

Dan Sontupe, Managing Partner of The Value Builders, echoes the excitement, adding, "Carolyn's inclusion is monumental. With global market access evolving, we're uniquely positioned to design unparalleled access strategies for our clients."

Discover the transformative potential of The Value Builders' expanded market access consultancy offerings combined with our unsurpassed market access communications at Theblocvaluebuilders.com. For inquiries, reach out to Dan Sontupe at 908.212.6264.

About The Bloc

The Bloc is the most-awarded independent health creative agency in the United States. Celebrating 23 years in 2023, The Bloc delivers comprehensive omnichannel communications for audiences across the health spectrum and partners with innovative clients doing some of the most meaningful and exciting work in health today. A founding member of The Bloc Partners, the leading global network of independent health creative agencies, The Bloc's work has been globally recognized for creativity and innovation. The Bloc has been named by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™ and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com .

About The Value Builders

The Value Builders is one of the fastest growing brands under The Bloc. Founded in late 2014, they have consistently delivered market access promotional strategies to drive product acceptance and simplify reimbursement. Originally started with 5 team members, The Value Builders now represent over 40 staff members and 4 of the original 5 continue to lead the team. Known for their market access knowledge, incredible commitment to customer experience, and unsurpassed creativity, The Value Builders are finalist for MM&M Market Access Agency of the Year award for the 2nd straight year. For more information visit www.theblocvaluebuilders.com.

