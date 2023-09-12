AMDA Students Continue To Shine on Playbill's Big 10 List

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMDA College of the Performing Arts has earned Playbill's #3 spot as the college with the third most graduates appearing on Broadway during the 2022-2023 Season (May 5, 2022 - April 27, 2023). Playbill's Big 10 List of the Most Represented Colleges on Broadway is published annually, and includes a list of graduates from each college who performed on Broadway that season.

AMDA Graduates who performed on Broadway during the 2022-2023 Season (PRNewswire)

Earned Playbill's #3 spot as the college with the third most graduates appearing on Broadway

The continued success of AMDA alumni can be attributed to the industry-focused professional training provided on AMDA's New York and Hollywood campuses. With a world renowned faculty supporting students on their creative journey in the classroom and beyond, they learn to perfect their craft and graduate with full academic and industry knowledge. Playbill's list once again establishes AMDA as a premier performing arts college with training in musical theatre, acting, acting for camera, dance, and performing arts.

This achievement honors and acknowledges the hard work of AMDA graduates who have turned in show stopping performances in numerous productions including: A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, A Strange Loop, Ain't No Mo', Aladdin, Bad Cinderella, Between Riverside and Crazy, Chicago, Company, Dancin', for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Girl From the North Country, Hadestown, Hamilton, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt, Life of Pi, Macbeth, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge, Mrs. Doubtfire, Paradise Square, Shucked, SIX: The Musical, Some Like It Hot, Sweeney Todd, Take Me Out, The Book of Mormon, The Collaboration, The Music Man, The Piano Lesson, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

About AMDA

AMDA College of the Performing Arts has campuses in the two entertainment capitals of the world: New York City and Hollywood. Founded in 1964, AMDA has been training emerging performing artists in musical theatre, acting, and dance for nearly 60 years and AMDA's training has been adopted as the gold standard of performing arts education by colleges and universities throughout the country, and indeed throughout the world. Notable AMDA graduates include Madeline Brewer ("The Handmaid's Tale," "Orange is the New Black"), Tyne Daly (Tony Award Winner for Broadway's Gypsy, Emmy Award Winner for "Cagney & Lacey" and "Judging Amy"), Jason Derulo (Multi-Platinum Recording Artist), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Emmy Award Nominee for "Modern Family," Tony Award Winner for Broadway's Take Me Out), Ray Fisher (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Broadway's The Piano Lesson), J. Harrison Ghee (Tony Award Winner for Broadway's Some Like It Hot, "Raising Dion"), Rizwan Manji ("Schitt's Creek"), and Anthony Ramos (Broadway's Hamilton, "In the Heights" musical film adaptation).

For more information about AMDA Graduates, visit the AMDA website: https://www.amda.edu/alumni-videos

Instagram & TikTok: @AMDAOfficial

You can view Playbill's Complete List Here:

https://playbill.com/article/big-10-2022-the-10-most-represented-colleges-on-broadway-in-the-2021-2022-season

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMDA College of the Performing Arts