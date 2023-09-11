Smartville Second-Life EV Battery Systems to Help Power Nissan North America

Launched today at RE+, the Smartville 360™ BESS will use retired Nissan LEAF® battery packs at Nissan's Franklin, Tennessee headquarters

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartville Inc., an EV battery-repurposing innovator, has been contracted to install a 500-kilowatt-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Nissan North America headquarters in Franklin, Tenn. using second-life Nissan LEAF electric vehicle battery packs.

Smartville launched the Smartville 360™ BESS today at RE+ 2023, North America's largest clean energy industry event, in Las Vegas from which runs through Sept. 14. Visit booth #16012 at RE+2023 to meet the Smartville team and learn more about how the company is transforming the future of energy storage and giving retired EV batteries a long second-life in the circular economy.

"Smartville is proud to join Nissan in deploying our innovative and industry-leading second-life EV battery energy storage product, Smartville 360™," said Antoni Tong, CEO of Smartville. "We're targeting the growing volume of second-life EV batteries as a sustainable energy opportunity and, following several years of development, we are excited to have a commercial product ready for the market with the Smartville 360™."

Smartville will install two of its Smartville 360™ BESS units populated with battery packs supplied by Nissan 4R Energy U.S.

The Smartville 360™ BESS is a first-to-market turnkey system for repurposing EV battery packs from multiple automakers and vehicles, allowing customers like Nissan to lower energy bills using a domestic and sustainable supply of retired batteries. Smartville 360™ provides critical safety, proprietary controls, and data processing systems that enable repurposed EV battery packs to cost-effectively achieve a long second-life as stationary energy storage. The Smartville 360™ building-block design is configurable for commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications.

The Smartville 360™ is expected to be installed and operational at Nissan's North American Tennessee headquarters by the second quarter of 2024.

About Smartville Inc.

Smartville's mission is to be the world's most sustainable, scalable, and reliable EV battery repurposing company and to revolutionize battery energy storage on a global scale one battery pack at a time. Smartville has multiple projects in its development pipeline, with customers including tier-1 utility companies, automakers and the U.S. Department of Energy for the Smartville 360™. For more information about Smartville, please visit www.smartville.io or follow the company on LinkedIn.

