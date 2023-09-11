Phoenix Children's Expands Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Team with Hire of Globally Renowned Brittle Bone Expert

PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Phoenix Children's continues to prioritize clinical excellence and translational research with the hope of advancing new treatments for devastating childhood illnesses, the health system has added another internationally renowned surgeon-scientist to its medical staff. Maegen Wallace, MD, MBA, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and expert in osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, joined the Herbert J. Louis Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Phoenix Children's last month.

"Dr. Wallace brings a level of clinical skill in osteogenesis imperfecta to Phoenix Children's that doesn't exist anywhere else in the Southwest.," said Matthew Halanski, MD, division chief of orthopedics and sports medicine and Herbert J. Louis Endowed Chair in Orthopedics. "I have worked with Dr. Wallace for many years and have witnessed her incredible dedication to treating children facing debilitating diseases and I know she will be a strong addition to our team of talented clinicians and researchers."

Dr. Wallace comes to Phoenix Children's from Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, where she served as the Dr. Paul and Bernadette Esposito Endowed Chair in Pediatric Bone Disorders and held other clinical and academic leadership roles. At the Herbert J. Louis Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Phoenix Children's, Dr. Wallace will focus on lower-extremity issues, osteogenesis imperfecta and other rare skeletal diseases. On the research front, she will continue her work to define best clinical practices for patients with brittle bone disease and uncover new treatment options.

"Phoenix Children's emphasis on research and the chance to work once again with Dr. Halanski are what drew me to Phoenix Children's," said Dr. Wallace. "I'm deeply committed to filling gaps in care for kids with osteogenesis imperfecta and am excited to expand on the excellent clinical foundation that Dr. Pam Smith from Phoenix Children's endocrinology team has established. At the same time, I'm thrilled to have Phoenix Children's support in continuing my research to improve quality of life for children everywhere."

Dr. Wallace is a member of the Brittle Bone Disorders Consortium, funded by the National Institutes of Health, and served as site principal investigator at Children's Omaha for the "Longitudinal Study of Osteogenesis Imperfecta." In a separate project funded by the Child Health Research Institute, she was principal investigator on a study to evaluate body composition compared to functional abilities and previous medical and surgical interventions in osteogenesis imperfecta patients. Dr. Wallace also is actively involved with the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research.

She is a member of the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation's Medical Advisory Council and serves on the board of directors for The Jansen's Foundation, an organization that seeks to raise awareness and support research on a rare skeletal condition.

Dr. Wallace earned a bachelor's degree in sports medicine and athletic training from Missouri State University and her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She completed a residency in orthopedics at Saint Louis University, including a year as administrative chief resident, and a fellowship in pediatric orthopedics at AI DuPont Hospital for Children. Later, she earned her Master of Business Administration at the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

Dr. Wallace joins Phoenix Children's during a wave of high-profile clinical and executive hires as the health system continues to strengthen its medical and research programs, reputation and open additional sites of service.

