Onewheel's 2023 Race For The Rail World Championships Streaming Live Friday and Saturday

Streaming live on YouTube and re-broadcasted on Outside TV, the 20 top Onewheel riders take over Sky Tavern Ski Slopes, competing for a $20,000 prize purse.

RENO, Nev., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, makers of Onewheel , will host their most epic racing competition to date, the Race for the Rail, at Reno's Sky Tavern Resort on September 8th and 9th. Twenty of the best Onewheel riders will descend Sky Tavern's ski slopes in a boardercross-style race for a chance to take home a share of the record $20,000 prize purse. The women's race streams live on Onewheel's YouTube channel at 4 pm PDT on Friday, September 8th, and the men's race streams live at 4pm PDT on Saturday, September 9th.

The competition features riders who have earned a shot at the title through the Onewheel Racing League's Qualifying events including two European riders who qualified through a European circuit of races. Racers will be placed into brackets and descend off-road trails four at a time, with the two fastest riders advancing to the next round.

"This is the most entertaining sporting event you've never seen, guaranteed," says Future Motion Chief Evangelist Jack Mudd. "Incredible Onewheel riders sending it down ski slopes, jockeying for a share of $20,000 - do yourself a favor and tune in."

Tickets are available to view live at Sky Tavern Resort for $25. The event will feature spectacular racing, food, beverages and an opportunity to buy limited edition Race for the Rail merchandise.

Transition Productions will live stream the event, the same team that presents the World Surf League and the Dew Tour. Future Motion has also established a partnership with Outside TV, who will re-broadcast the action across their platforms.

"Onewheel is one of the fastest-growing sports, and the evolution of this Race is a testament to that. We're incredibly excited to have Fuel TV as a distribution partner to share this incredible event with the world," remarks Mudd.

"We are proud to be the host mountain for The Race for the Rail World Championships! The trails at Sky Tavern are purpose built and inclusive so it's only fitting that we have Onewheel racers ripping down the mountain. It's fun to watch and we are excited to help support this growing sport!" said Alicia Herz, Development Director at Sky Tavern.

The top men's and women's finishers will each take home $10,000 in winnings. Fans can fill out a bracket on Onewheel's website starting July 28 for a chance to win $2,000 in Onewheel gear.

Event Details

Location: Sky Tavern Resort

Event Dates: September 8th-9th, 2023

Event Time: Racing begins 4pm PDT September 8th and 9th and is open to spectators all weekend. Tickets are available here for $25 here Racing beginsand 9th and is open to spectators all weekend. Tickets are available here for

Livestream: Women's Finals - 4pm PDT September 8th | Men's Finals - 4pm PDT September 9th

Onewheel YouTube: Men's Stream Link | Men's Stream Link

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers worldwide. Press-quality images and downloadable video links are available at: www.onewheel.com/presskit .

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics, and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 37 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

About Sky Tavern, Nonprofit

Sky Tavern is a nonprofit outdoor training center dedicated to offering accessible outdoor sports opportunities for local youth and community members of the Reno-Tahoe region. Home to the longest standing junior ski program in the United States, Sky Tavern provides affordable and free access to summer and winter sports training, competitions, recreation and events. From its Junior Ski Program to the expanding summer bike park, Sky Tavern strives to foster youth growth and success through outdoor sports, recreation, sports training and competition. Learn more about America's oldest non-profit training facility at www.skytavern.org.

