Highland Continues Electrification Charge in Michigan with Jackson School District

Jackson Public Schools is the first EPA priority school district in Michigan to partner with Highland on school bus fleet electrification

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets , the leading provider of school bus fleet Electrification-as-a-Service in North America, announced today its first school bus electrification contract in Michigan with Jackson Public Schools. Highland will provide 21 Type C Blue Bird electric school buses and 11 chargers for the district's transportation operations. An EPA priority district – supported by renewable energy consultant Guaranteed Clean Energy – Jackson is the second-largest grant recipient in Michigan for EPA's Clean Bus School Rebate Program and was awarded $8.2 million to replace 21 of its 60 traditional fossil-fueled buses.

Highland Logo (PRNewswire)

"Jackson Public Schools is excited about this opportunity to advance our fleet of buses. The electric buses and services will help to modernize our fleet and bring a safer, more efficient experience for our drivers, students and families," said Jeff Beal, Jackson Public Schools Superintendent.

With one of the largest fleets in the county, Jackson Public Schools safely transports more than 5,000 students to its 12 schools over the course of 35 bus routes. A community dedicated to circulating and maintaining local resources, the district will also utilize local establishments to provide the necessary equipment for the project – Blue Bird bus dealer Holland Bus Companies and Michigan-based automotive supplier BorgWarner for the charging ports.

Highland's turnkey contract includes fleet design, charging infrastructure installation, utility engagement, as well as long-term maintenance and management support over a 15-year contract term. Jackson's electric utility, Consumers Energy, is contemplating a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) pilot using the district's 21-electric-bus fleet.

"With Michigan being home to the automotive industry, Highland couldn't be more pleased to work with Jackson Public Schools to electrify their school bus fleets and depot," said James Rajiah, Regional Business Manager for the Midwest at Highland. "This is an exciting opportunity to bring advanced technology that supports better health to diverse and high-need communities. It also amplifies the possibilities of electrification serving communities in additional ways like vehicle-to-grid."

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com .

About Jackson Public Schools District

Welcome to Jackson Public Schools, "Where Community Comes Together!" JPS works with students, families, educators, and the community to empower all students to achieve academic and social success through a relevant and comprehensive curriculum that, in turn, prepares them to be innovative and productive students.

