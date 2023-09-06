Therapeutic Targets for Dry AMD: A Foundation Fighting Blindness Webinar for Eye Care Professionals

The free, online event will feature a lecture from David Boyer, MD, a Senior Partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and dry AMD expert.

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, will host a free webinar on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET. During the one-hour webinar, David Boyer, MD, will review and describe many of the current therapeutic targets for dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and geographic atrophy. His discussion will include diagnosing dry AMD in patients and a review of existing and developmental treatments. Dr. Boyer is a senior partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and an Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology with the University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles.

Therapeutic Targets for Dry AMD: Proposed Agenda

Diagnosis of dry AMD and identifying patients at risk of vision loss

Current therapeutic targets, including multiple complement system targets, anti-oxidants, mitochondria, and cell replacement

Profiles of existing dry AMD therapies

Need for more therapies for various stages of disease

Webinar Details

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET Registration: https://bit.ly/45FfFdB

Course Instructor

David S. Boyer, MD, is a Board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in the treatment of diseases of the retina and vitreous. He is a senior partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group, with offices in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, North Hollywood, Torrance, Pasadena, Tarzana, and Glendale, California. Dr. Boyer is an Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. He has an extensive research background and is currently an investigator for various clinical trials. He is one of the leading retinal clinical researchers in the country for new treatments in macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. A widely published author and avid lecturer, Dr. Boyer lectures nationally and internationally on retinal research and the innovative approach to the treatment of retinal diseases.

Audience

The webinar is open to all eye care professionals, including retinal specialists, ophthalmologists, optometrists, low-vision rehabilitation specialists, orientation and mobility specialists, and ophthalmic technicians.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $891 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

