MSC CRUISES ANNOUNCES NEW MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MIAMI DOLPHINS AHEAD OF THE 2023 FOOTBALL SEASON

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises, the world's third largest and fastest-growing cruise line, is teaming up with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium for a multi-year partnership ahead of the 2023 football season. As the Official Cruise Line of the Miami Dolphins, the partnership gives MSC Cruises widespread branding and promotional opportunities at Hard Rock Stadium, including in-stadium signage, entitlement to stadium's 100 Level, and a wide variety of commercial placements.

The partnership provides MSC Cruises prominent branding visibility on the 100 Level of Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins and a variety of world-class events including international racing, tennis and soccer, college football and concerts. Additional brand integration opportunities through the partnership include email marketing, social media, game day in-stadium branding, inclusion in game day broadcasts and sponsorship of Miami Dolphins Football Unites sustainability initiatives.

Suzanne Salas, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Ecommerce, MSC Cruises USA, says: "We are incredibly proud to become the Official Cruise Line of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. South Florida isn't just home to our U.S. headquarters and many of our team members, but it's also an important source market for MSC Cruises, as we bring even more of our modern, innovative ships to the Cruise Capital of the World and open our new state-of-the art terminal at PortMiami next year. The Miami Dolphins is a beloved institution in Miami and for NFL fans across the nation, and we know cruise fans love football. This partnership with the Miami Dolphins will bring awareness to MSC Cruises as a perfect vacation option for Dolphins fans through various collaborations with the team and Hard Rock Stadium."

Katharine Bohlmann, Miami Dolphins Vice President of Corporate Partnerships says: "We are excited to partner once again with MSC Cruises in our pursuit to continue elevating the fan experience. As two organizations with a large footprint within South Florida, this was an organic partnership that aligns with our organizational values and dedication to the South Florida community."

This winter, MSC Cruises will have its largest presence ever in the U.S. with five ships sailing from American homeports, including three from PortMiami. MSC Seascape, the modern and innovative U.S. flagship, sails 7-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. She is joined by MSC Divina, offering a variety of options from 3-night cruises to The Bahamas to 11-night journeys through Central and South America. MSC Magnifica is also joining the U.S. fleet in Miami this winter and will sail short cruises to The Bahamas and Key West. Nearly all these cruises include stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas — the company's breathtaking private island destination focused on sustainability.

MSC Cruises is also building a new, state-of-the-art terminal in Miami, set to be the largest cruise terminal in North America when it opens next year. The terminal will provide a seamless guest experience for cruise guests from the second they start their vacation and will be capable of hosting three latest-generation ships at once, including some of MSC Cruises' most modern and environmentally advanced vessels. MSC World America will begin sailing from the new Miami terminal to the Caribbean beginning in April 2025, joining the fastest-growing fleet as the next U.S. flagship, and offering experiences and venues tailored to the North American cruise market.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the market leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the world's leading and privately held shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 22 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels, terminals and other assets. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises' itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here.

The line's number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health & safety protocol, click here.

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment, click here.

Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments, click here.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

