Justin's and Conscious Alliance Provide Parents with Lunchtime Relief and Chance to Support Families in Need this Back-to-School Season

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin's , a category leader known for crafting delicious, real-food products that contribute to the world in a positive and meaningful way, today launched the #JustinMyLunch campaign aimed at magnifying the critical need for nutritious food during the oftentimes stressful back-to-school season.

Enter to win daily giveaways for lunch box essentials Justin’s is providing parents with a bit of relief and a chance to give back during Hunger Action Month. Now through Oct. 5, 2023, each time someone posts the unfiltered reality of their lunch-packing experience on Instagram using #JustinMyLunch, Justin’s will donate a 12oz jar of Almond Butter to Conscious Alliance, up to 5,000 jars total. Plus, each share is also an entry into a daily giveaway of lunch box essentials valued at $200. (PRNewswire)

According to the USDA , more than 34 million people in the U.S., including 9 million children, were food insecure during 2021.1 That's one in eight kids experiencing food insecurity,2 which can lead them to struggle in school and beyond. In collaboration with long-time partner Conscious Alliance , a Boulder-based organization that brings food and other essential goods directly to economically isolated communities across the country, Justin's is offering a bit of relief during September Hunger Action Month. The company is working to help parents feel less pressure while also providing direct support to food-security efforts.

The #JustinMyLunch digital campaign invites consumers to take action by posting the reality of their daily lunch-packing routine. Each time someone posts an image on Instagram using #JustinMyLunch, one 12oz jar donation of Justin's® almond butter, valued at $8.99 SRP apiece, will be made to Conscious Alliance, up to 5,000 jars total. All those who share their posts now through Oct. 5, 2023, will be entered in a daily giveaway of lunch box essentials. The prize pack, which includes Justin's® products, is valued at $200.

Justin's has also partnered with maternal wellness advocate Libby Ward of Diary of an Honest Mom ( @diaryofanhonestmom ) to share her own lunch-packing experiences. Consumers can re-share Ward's post, which is another way to enter the #JustinMyLunch daily giveaway and activate an almond-butter-jar donation.

"At Justin's, we believe everyone should have access to nutritious food, and we have been honored to partner with Conscious Alliance for 15 years to help feed those who need it most," said Penny Andino, vice president of marketing at Justin's. "With Libby's help, we hope to inspire our community to take action so we can continue to fight hunger together during this especially critical time."

In 2022, 49 million people turned to food banks and community programs to help put food on the table.3 Justin's and Conscious Alliance share a commitment to relieve hunger, and Justin's supports that commitment with product donations, employee volunteer time and monetary support. This year, Justin's will donate more than $90,000 in combined monetary support and products to Conscious Alliance to help feed families.

"Our ongoing partnership with Justin's is truly remarkable," said Justin Levy, executive director of Conscious Alliance. "It's not just about raising awareness for the challenges families face. It's a dynamic collaboration that rallies natural product brands and their supporters. Together, as a united front, we're making sure families stay nourished year round, going beyond just back-to-school."

The back-to-school season can be stressful, and so can packing lunch for some of the pickiest of eaters. Eight in 10 parents experience back-to-school anxiety4, with three in five stressed by the very thought of packing lunches again.5

"As we gear up to get our kiddos ready to head back to school, it's important we pack nutrient-dense snacks for school lunches and after-school munchies," said Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, New York Times best-selling author, nationally recognized health expert and Justin's partner. "Almond butter is a convenient, delicious source of plant protein and vitamin E that is ready when you need it — anywhere between breakfast crunch time, lunch fuel and after-school snacking. One 2-tablespoon serving of Justin's® almond butter provides 6 grams of plant protein, as well as 3 grams of fiber."

The #JustinMyLunch campaign is the latest in the brand's efforts to create a healthy and more resilient food system, which includes partnerships with various food-security and pollinator organizations.

About Justin's

Established in 2004 in the home kitchen of health enthusiast Justin Gold, Justin's supports an on-the-go lifestyle with an extensive line of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butter, USDA-certified organic nut butter cups and plant-based snacks. Justin's is known for delivering delicious taste, a 'one-of-a-kind' grind texture and convenient nutrition. For more information about how Justin's is building a collective that is nuts about making the world a more resilient, well-fed place, visit Justins.com , Facebook.com/JustinsNutButter , Instagram.com/Justins , TikTok.com/justinsbrand and Pinterest.com/Justins .

About Conscious Alliance

Founded in 2002, Conscious Alliance is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit hunger relief organization that unifies bands, brands, artists and fans to collectively support communities in crisis. Over the past 21 years, the organization has evolved from as-grassroots-as-it-gets into one big smooth-operating, joy-spreading machine committed to reducing food waste and ending hunger in underserved communities, providing more than 12 million meals to date. To learn more about and donate to Conscious Alliance, visit https://consciousalliance.org and follow @ConsciousAlliance on Instagram.

