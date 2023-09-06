Fortune 500 Company Leidos Chooses Casepoint as eDiscovery Partner

Casepoint renews contract with Leidos, the IT and engineering leader, to provide data collection, processing, and review services.

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint — the industry leader in legal discovery technology for litigation, investigations, and compliance — announced today it has renewed its contract with Leidos to provide data collection, processing, and review services in support of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Leidos (LDOS; NYSE), a defense, aviation, information technology, and biomedical research company that provides IT support services to a variety of U.S. government agencies and commercial companies, began searching for a new eDiscovery platform last year. The company needed a solution with fast processing and cloud collection capabilities that allowed effective cross-collaboration on legal matters — a crucial component of Leidos's work with government agencies including CMS, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

After conducting extensive research and testing on the top eDiscovery providers in the U.S., Leidos ultimately chose Casepoint as its new eDiscovery partner for a contract with CMS. The selection process required Casepoint to undergo a 30-day, in-depth Proof of Concept (POC) trial that included onboarding and simulating a full matter lifecycle, from data ingestion and processing to review, production, and archive. Leidos also assessed Casepoint's upload speed, hosting space, and throughput.

"The platform's ease of use, fast upload and data indexing, and AI capabilities, superior archiving abilities, and cloud connectors persuaded Leidos to partner with Casepoint," said Amy Hilbert, Executive Vice President of Casepoint's Government Solutions division. "One of the more persuasive tests during the POC trial showed that Casepoint's platform uploaded raw and processed data 10 times faster than its nearest competitor."

The Casepoint platform's ability to drill down searches to narrow results without having to pre-tag initial searches also appealed to Leidos.

"While Leidos team members paid close attention to the platform's technical performance, Casepoint's commitment to Leidos' mission really helped set us apart," Hilbert said. "Our product team really leaned in to refine our enterprise Box cloud collection method to meet our client's unique needs."

Working collaboratively with Casepoint, Leidos migrated several terabytes of data into Casepoint.

"Casepoint demonstrated their extensive understanding of eDiscovery technology across platforms and the exceptional challenges in migrating from our existing platform to theirs," said Joseph Scheur III, eDiscovery Project Manager at Leidos. "They also demonstrated a deep understanding of our particular production requirements concerning government agencies."

