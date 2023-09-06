Darwinium Hires Cybersecurity Leader Leah Evanski as Chief Commercial Officer

Evanski leverages career-long success in sales, business development to lead global expansion of Darwinium's digital security and fraud prevention platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinium, a next-generation digital security and fraud prevention company, today announces the appointment of Leah Evanski as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). The addition underpins Darwinium's expansion into key global markets to better tackle complex fraud with its unification of security and fraud prevention at the perimeter edge. Evanski brings more than two decades of cybersecurity and fraud strategy expertise to the role, bolstering the executive leadership team. She will report directly to Alisdair Faulkner, co-founder and CEO.

"Leah brings a wealth of domain expertise having held executive product, sales and business development positions at several leading identity and fraud prevention companies," says Faulkner. "She has a proven track record of building successful teams, taking market insights and turning them into an executable strategy, and negotiating partnerships that grow the bottom line. I look forward to her building upon the great foundation laid by the existing team, and helping scale Darwinium to new heights."

Evanski has a passion for successfully scaling companies into new markets. At ThreatMetrix she was instrumental in building the LexisNexis Risk Solutions partnership, which led to its successful acquisition of ThreatMetrix for $830M in 2018. Following the acquisition, Evanski served as global head of strategic alliances and business development at BioCatch, and subsequently as global head of corporate development at Outseer (RSA Fraud).

As CCO, Evanski will be responsible for scaling Darwinium's global expansion; continuing to drive profitable revenue growth, building and leading the sales and services team, and driving a cohesive market strategy that blends direct sales with strategic partnerships and alliances.

"I am incredibly excited to join Alisdair and the Darwinium team," says Evanski. "Darwinium has solved one of the most intractable challenges companies face in fighting fraud and serving online customers. By operating at the edge, Darwinium eliminates the dependence on an ever-growing resource-intensive web of APIs and delivers a comprehensive view of the customer journey, for truly continuous protection. The visibility and access to data that Darwinium can deliver in a matter of hours, is a game-changer for our customers."

The Darwinium platform unifies digital security with fraud prevention to create a single, holistic view of customer journeys across every digital touchpoint – Web, Apps and APIs. It combines advanced fraud analytics with customer journey orchestration to make better risk decisions and take real-time action on evolving threats.

Darwinium's unique integration point, running on the perimeter edge via content delivery networks (CDNs), provides a continuous view of user behavior, from pre-authentication, through account creation, login, change-of-details and payments, all via one simple deployment. Moving fraud and risk decisions to the perimeter edge is privacy-preserving and low latency. It also removes the reliance on 'point-in-time' API-based solutions that are vulnerable to exploitation via operational siloes and disjointed risk assessments.

This strategic executive addition reinforces the company's growth momentum as it delivers much-needed innovation to better detect and prevent complex fraud.

About Darwinium

Darwinium's pioneering approach to continuous customer protection takes security and fraud prevention to the edge, removing the operational burden of implementing and maintaining API-based solutions. Darwinium provides complete visibility and control of every digital interaction - across web, apps and APIs - to separate good and bad behavior, in real time. Businesses can make more accurate, real-time decisions, and take dynamic, tailored remediation that favors the customer and not the fraudster.

