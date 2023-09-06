AbbVie to Present at the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Robert A. Michael, president and chief operating officer, Scott Reents, executive vice president, chief financial officer, Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar, senior vice president, development and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer, will present at 9:50 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

