PlanScout acquires financial planning software SIPS RPS and launches outsourced planning service for independent financial advisors

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanScout, a startup founded by fintech and business transformation veterans Raygar Khailany and John Murray, acquired the SIPS Retirement Planning System (SIPS RPS) as part of its strategy to provide outsourced financial planning services to financial advisors.

PlanScout will help advisors grow more quickly by rapidly creating and delivering great client plans for advisors.

SIPS RPS has been used by hundreds of advisors to create tens of thousands of comprehensive financial plans over the past 13 years. "Countless times, advisors have asked me to build plans for them using my own experience with optimization techniques and now PlanScout makes the power of SIPS available to any advisor," says James Gallagher, SIPS RPS founder and advisor to PlanScout. PlanScout's planning processes and client presentations are built on top of their now proprietary planning tool, SIPS RPS.

PlanScout will help advisors grow more quickly by rapidly creating and delivering great client plans for advisors. "I've spent my career building and transforming organizations that help financial advisors outsource parts of their practice so that they can spend more time with their clients," says Raygar Khailany, PlanScout CEO and Co-Founder. PlanScout's singular focus on planning helps advisors succeed in one of the first "moments of truth" between an advisor and a client prospect. "PlanScout creates high-quality plans accompanied by beautiful client presentations that make the planning process turnkey for advisors in a fraction of the time it takes to craft the plan themselves," says Raygar.

SIPS RPS will remain available as a do-it-yourself financial planning tool for advisors and will include options to take advantage of PlanScout outsourced plan development. "We are already hard at work on the roadmap to expand the depth and breadth of features in the SIPS software and product performance. SIPS has long relationships with advisor offices preparing over 1,000 plans per year and we will be working to help them be more efficient with greater integration to practice management tools and new features to help advisors find tax savings and clearly illustrate the impact of comprehensive budgeting and planning" says John Murray, PlanScout Board-Chair and Co-Founder.

About PlanScout

PlanScout delivers financial planning services to licensed financial advisors through a self-service fintech financial planning tool www.sipsplanning.com and outsourced financial planning services www.planscout.com.

