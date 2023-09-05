ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS CLOSES ON THE SALE OF CENTROMOTION TO AFFILIATES OF LONE STAR FUNDS

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, today announced that one of its affiliates has successfully completed the previously announced sale of BRWS Parent LLC and its related subsidiaries (collectively, "CentroMotion" or the "Company") to affiliates of Lone Star Funds.

CentroMotion is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered systems and solutions for industrial and transportation applications across the globe.

"In partnership with One Rock, CentroMotion has developed a platform poised for both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. With the scale and capabilities developed since the business was first carved-out of Actuant Corporation, CentroMotion has driven innovation and expanded its market reach to enhance its ability to serve customers globally," said One Rock Managing Partner R. Scott Spielvogel. "We believe the Company is well positioned for sustained growth and we look forward to watching its future success."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as lead financial advisor, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC also acted as financial advisor to both CentroMotion and One Rock on the transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to CentroMotion and One Rock.

About One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value.

For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

About CentroMotion

CentroMotion designs and delivers highly engineered products that enhance the safety, reliability and productivity of equipment used in transportation, agriculture, construction, mining and demanding industrial environments. Our innovative team works collaboratively with customers through our family of trusted, established brands, bringing deep subject-matter expertise in complementary technologies. This expertise, combined with our exceptional scale and geographic reach, makes us a reliable partner to help our customers achieve their goals, and provide end users with the best equipment possible. Our well-known brands include Power-Packer for hydraulic motion control and stabilization systems; CrossControl and maximatecc for operator information and human-machine interface systems; Elliott Manufacturing and Weasler Engineering for power and force transmission through flexible and rigid driveline systems; Gits Manufacturing for high-performance engine thermal and emission control solutions; and Carlisle Brake & Friction for materials and mechatronic solutions for off-highway brake and transmission products.

Learn more about CentroMotion at www.centromotion.com.

