Discover the Upcoming Bangko Maharlika (MHLK) Listing on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of MHLK on its platform in the main zone in both MHLK/USDT and MHLK/BTC trading pairs. Both deposits and withdrawals are now currently available for all users.

About Maharlika Crypto (MHLK)

Maharlika Crypto, MHLK, is an ERC-20 token deployed on the ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 10.8 trillion tokens. Emerging as a beacon of financial innovation, the MHLK-IRM Cryptocurrency, issued by Bangko Maharlika Ltd. (BML), is poised to revolutionize the digital asset landscape with its comprehensive utilities. Serving as a dynamic conduit within the realm of Real World Assets (RWA), MHLK encapsulates a multi-family office's consolidated resources, encompassing precious metals, renewable energy concessions, water resources, and invaluable natural assets, including Avatar Continuity of Conscience (COC) Data. BML's pioneering vision has resulted in the issuance of eight distinct RWA cryptocurrencies, each intrinsically linked to one another, enabling multiple value conversions and fostering a dynamic ecosystem.

The MHLK digital asset embodies a dual-fold purpose, meticulously engineered to deliver multifaceted value. Its primary purpose lies in facilitating decentralized direct sales or fractional ownership of vital natural resources held by BML, contributing to the betterment of humanity as a whole. Building upon this foundation, the secondary purpose of MHLK takes shape, offering direct dividends to a select pool of beneficiaries under the protective umbrella of resource stewardship. This mechanism ensures that the dividends and benefits derived from these resources are shared with those dedicated to safeguarding the interests of the broader community.

MHLK-IRM Cryptocurrency's asset-backed nature underscores a stringent layer of conversion protocols designed to maintain the highest level of security and accountability. Upon a purchase request and mutual agreement, purchasers and beneficiaries undergo a comprehensive verification process led by the Parmon Payment Network (PPN). Furthermore, a crucial step in this process involves submitting an Avatar Third-Party Protocol (TPP) / Continuity of Conscience (COC) signature, underscoring BML's commitment to ethical and responsible financial practices. This comprehensive approach to conversion protocols solidifies MHLK's standing as a secure and ethical instrument, ensuring the preservation and equitable distribution of value for generations to come.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM, expressed his delight at the inclusion of MHLK in the exchange's prestigious listings. He remarked, "The MHLK cryptocurrency truly represents the convergence of sustainable finance and technological innovation, paving the way for a new era of decentralized value exchange." Under his leadership, XT.COM continues to drive the evolution of digital asset trading, and the addition of MHLK further solidifies the platform's commitment to supporting groundbreaking initiatives that redefine the financial landscape.

About Bangko Maharlika Ltd. (BML)

Bangko Maharlika Ltd. (BML), a UK-based entity, stands as a testament to the revival of a historical and noble empire in South East Asia, which for over three centuries succumbed to the chains of colonial rule. This cherished empire, deeply embedded within the hearts and minds of generations, serves as the driving force behind the inception of the world's foremost digital assets bank. Today, BML proudly holds a prominent position as one of the top three leaders in the realm of tokenized assets, encompassing a diverse portfolio ranging from energy and metals to marine reserves, water resources, carbon credits, and even avatar data.

Guided by an unwavering vision, BML champions the concept of "Resource Based Economies" (RBEs) in select regions, aiming to bridge the ever-widening gap between socioeconomic classes. By 2024, BML endeavors to forge symbiotic relationships with chosen Central Bank Digital Cryptocurrencies on a global scale, effectively overseeing its substantial assets under management (AUMs). This groundbreaking venture marks the genesis of what has evolved into the world's preeminent private sector-driven "Universal Basic Income" initiative, empowering humanity by directly placing the present and future value of natural resources into the hands of the masses through decentralized finance.

Led by the EU-based Maharlika Trust and comprising illustrious family offices spanning the United Kingdom, European Union, United Arab Emirates, and South East Asia, BML's shareholder base boasts unparalleled expertise. The synergy between BML and the Formula Green Corporation (FGC), the Formula Green Foundation (FGF), and their grassroots counterpart, the Official Maharlika Association (OMA), fortifies its global impact. With a rich historical lineage merged seamlessly into modernity, BML's commitment to innovation, security, and ethical finance is underlined by its registration of digital assets with relevant authorities and the safeguarding of its brands from unauthorized use.

Website: bangkomaharlika.com/

Whitepaper: bangkomaharlika.com/MHLK-IRM/

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is Crypto Futures Trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

