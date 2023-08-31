UKRAINIAN ADVOCATES LAUNCH ANTI-GENOCIDE CAMPAIGN ON THE HOLODOMOR'S 90TH ANNIVERSARY IN 2023

Holodomor90 Campaign Seeks Official Recognition for the Holodomor and Broad Public Awareness to Prevent Genocide

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocates of Ukraine, in collaboration with prominent organizations and religious institutions, have announced the launch of a global campaign to raise awareness for the man-made famine known as the Holodomor genocide during its 90th anniversary year.

The Holodomor90 anti-genocide campaign commemorates the 90th Anniversary of the Holodomor, a man-made famine and genocide that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1932 and 1933. The campaign calls for broad public awareness and official recognition for governments globally. (PRNewswire)

The campaign will emphasize the importance of broad public awareness and official recognition from governments globally.

The "Holodomor90" campaign aims to educate and engage individuals globally, shedding light on the crimes committed at the direction of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during the Holodomor in 1932 and 1933 in which millions of Ukrainians died by forced starvation. The campaign will emphasize the importance of public awareness and official recognition from state and local governments with regard to this significant chapter in world history.

The campaign is being organized by the Holodomor Research and Education Consortium (HREC) at the University of Alberta, in collaboration with the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, the U.S. Committee for Ukrainian Holodomor-Genocide Awareness (U.S. Holodomor Committee), and Razom for Ukraine. Additionally, Ukrainian Catholic Churches and Ukrainian Orthodox Churches have pledged support, along with an array of Ukrainian advocacy organizations and anti-genocide groups, further amplifying the impact and reach of the initiative.

Marta Baziuk, a representative of the organizing committee and executive director of the HREC, expressed enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, "This 90th anniversary year is an important moment to educate people about the true nature of the genocide and the historical context that it provides for the war in Ukraine today. We are proud to lend our academic expertise to the campaign."

The Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), an influential organization representing the Ukrainian worldwide diaspora, has also expressed its endorsement of the campaign. In a statement, Stefan Romaniw, UWC Vice President and Chair of the International Holodomor Awareness and Recognition Committee, said, "The Ukrainian World Congress proudly supports this initiative to raise global awareness for the Holodomor. By uniting our efforts, we can ensure that the voices of the victims are heard, the truth is acknowledged, and the memory of the Holodomor is preserved for future generations."

The campaign will build toward "Holodomor Awareness Month" in November 2023, culminating on "Holodomor Awareness Day," traditionally recognized in Ukraine on the fourth Saturday in November, this year November 25, 2023.

One of the major events the campaign will promote includes The Holodomor Forum, a three-day weekend conference to be held in Washington, DC, on November 3 to 5, drawing together leading members of the Ukrainian community and other supporters. The Holodomor Forum will feature panels and workshop discussions, as well as a protest highlighting the Holodomor as genocide, a Memorial vigil ceremony, and a march to the White House. Details will be announced separately.

"For too long the Holodomor was covered up, hidden, and denied by the Soviet regime, as well as unwitting accomplices in the media and culture," said Michael Sawkiw, Jr., Chairman of the U.S. Holodomor Committee. "Even today, we still fight for recognition in the face of overwhelming facts and evidence that has emerged. The current war in Ukraine clearly demonstrates that we have a long way to go in fighting against this ongoing human travesty. We need voices to be raised and the support of allies to rally together on this 90th Anniversary."

The campaign plans to conclude Holodomor Awareness Month in a series of traditional Holodomor memorial candlelight vigils online and in public spaces around the world. Razom's American Coalition for Ukraine will rally grassroots supporters to champion the vigils.

"We are going to shine a light on what was hidden for too long," said Mariya Soroka, vice president of Razom for Ukraine. "The world needs to recognize that an atrocity on this scale happened with the complicity of many in the Soviet regime and the lies have been carried on for decades after. The only way to dispel such a possibility in the future is with the stark truth."

To serve as a central hub of information, the campaign has established a dedicated website at www.holodomor90.com. The website will provide a comprehensive overview of campaign activities and events, educational resources, personal testimonies, and ways to get involved.

For more information about the campaign and to get involved, please visit www.holodomor90.com or follow us on Instagram @Holodomor_90, Twitter @Holodomor_90, and YouTube @Holodomor_90.

About the Holodomor:

The Holodomor was a man-made famine-genocide that occurred in Soviet Ukraine between 1932 and 1933. Millions of Ukrainians perished because of deliberate policies and actions implemented by the regime led by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. The Holodomor stands as a stark reminder of the consequences of totalitarianism, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging and learning from historical atrocities.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bob Brady, BBrady@xenophonstrategies.com, 202-680-4951 (C)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holodomor90