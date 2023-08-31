Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trina Solar announces mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules, leading industry into PV 7.0 era

Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced its mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules, with module efficiency reaching 22.5% on August 18. It marks Trina Solar is the first module maker to mass produce TOPCon modules with power exceeding 700W. According to Trina Solar, the industrialization capability of 210mm n-type modules will be comprehensively improved, and Vertex N modules will be continuously upgraded with 10-15W increase in power output in 2024.

The Vertex N 700W+ series modules adopt n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology that Trina Solar unveiled in May. The first n-type i-TOPCon cells rolled off the production line in Qinghai province in early August. Cell efficiency in mass production has now reached 25.8%. By the end of this year Trina Solar's cell capacity will reach 75GW, including 40GW of n-type cells, all of which are equipped with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology.

Vertex N 700W+ series modules have passed a comprehensive range of tests by RETC. A UL Panfile test report found Trina Solar Vertex N modules perform better in terms of temperature coefficient and low-light environments compared with p-type modules. Simulations in three typical cities show that annual power generation of Vertex N modules can be increased by up to 3.96% compared with that of p-type modules.

Vertex N modules are also acclaimed by end customers. As a result, Trina Solar has accumulated rich delivery experience in large utility power plants. A photovoltaic power plant project of the seawater desalination plant in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, was recently put into operation, Vertex N 700W+ series modules being used there. A 500MW photovoltaic power station project being built in Xinghai county, Qinghai province, also uses Vertex N 700W+ series modules.

Trina Solar is keen for industrial chain partners to work together to accelerate mass production of n-type technology and high power modules to benefit end users.In the n-type era, Trina Solar is leading the industry with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology, the all-round upgraded scenario-based Vertex N portfolio and integrated solutions.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.