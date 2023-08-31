AAPPR Announces Three New Corporate Partners to Advance Physician and Provider Recruitment

OKEMOS, Mich., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR), the leading authority on physician recruitment, onboarding and retention, has added three new corporate partners for 2023: M3 | Healthcare Talent Solutions as a Signature Partner, and Locumsmart and NEJM CareerCenter as Strategic Partners.

AAPPR launched its Partner program in 2017 to create richer connections between physician and provider recruitment professionals, the organizations they represent and the vendor companies they rely on to effectively recruit, onboard and retain talent.

These partnerships create a direct line of feedback for members to communicate their challenges and identify solutions that better fit recruitment professionals' needs amid the ongoing physician shortage in North America.

AAPPR has added one new Signature Partner, which is the organization's highest and most industrious Partner level:

In addition, new Strategic Partners, which further support AAPPR's mission to address the challenging and complex nature of physician and provider recruiting, onboarding, and retention, include:

Locumsmart , the country's leading locums vendor management system platform.

NEJM CareerCenter , the physician employment service of the New England Journal of Medicine, one of the most trusted names in medicine.

"AAPPR's Signature and Strategic Partners play an important role in our effort to advance the physician and provider recruitment profession," said Carey Goryl, CEO of AAPPR. "These partners help provide our members with high quality education, resources and connections that drive successful workforce strategies and support AAPPR in our mission to best serve our members so they can best serve their organizations and patients in their communities."

Each partnership is tailored to fulfill the company's unique business objectives and marketing goals. AAPPR Signature and Strategic Partners receive invaluable visibility with over 2,000 AAPPR members, including sourcing, recruiting, contracting, credentialing, certifying and onboarding professionals, who play critical roles in influencing the advancement of their health care systems.

AAPPR will work with these three companies, along with its existing partners, to support the organization's mission of advancing health care recruitment and improving patient care by empowering physician and provider recruitment professionals with high quality education, resources and connections, so they can best serve their communities.

About The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR)

The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) is a nationally recognized leader in health care provider recruitment, onboarding, and retention. For more than 30 years, AAPPR has empowered physician and advanced practice provider recruitment leaders to transform care delivery in their communities by providing best-in-class practices, up-to-date industry knowledge, and evolving innovative approaches for hiring, onboarding, and retaining exceptional clinical talent. To learn more or to become an organizational member of AAPPR, please visit https://aappr.org/join-now .

