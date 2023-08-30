For the 2nd Time, The Dog Stop Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 3,511 in 2023, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 141 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that The Dog Stop ranks No. 3,511 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to receive recognition for our growth by Inc.," said CEO and Co-Founder of The Dog Stop, Jesse Coslov. "Our locations have seen great success, and it's an incredible accomplishment to see our hard work paying off at a national level."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"At the heart of The Dog Stop is our mission to provide dogs with the highest quality care," continued Coslov. "We are proud to partner with wonderful entrepreneurs and pet enthusiasts who share a passion for this mission, and provide them with the support needed to achieve our goals. We look forward to continuing to expand to new communities throughout the country and bringing The Dog Stop experience to pet owners nationwide."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Owned and operated by dog people since 2009, The Dog Stop understands the complex process involved in dog care and knows that there is no such thing as a one size fits all approach. At The Dog Stop, expert staff at each location stay up-to-date on the ever-changing science that applies to dog care, behavior, grooming, and nutrition. Its one-stop-shop offers pet care products and supplies, with each item on its shelves the latest and greatest in its respective category, ensuring that every dog who stops by receives the very best treatment. For more information on The Dog Stop or its franchise opportunities, visit https://thedogstop.com.

About The Dog Stop

Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2013, The Dog Stop has been winning over dogs and owners with their all-inclusive facility complete with spa-style grooming, year-round boarding, individualized training, playtime-focused daycare, and a natural pet retail store that carries ranked products all run by highly-qualified staff. Each component is catered to stimulate every dog's physical and mental needs, ensuring that they leave happier and healthier. The Dog Stop currently serves dogs and owners in all 24 locations in 12 states, with over 50 new locations coming soon. For more information, go to https://thedogstop.com/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit https://conference.inc.com/ .

