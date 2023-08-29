LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named Category Leader by Chartis Research for Identity Verification Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions receives highest possible score across eight of 10 categories, with strong market potential and completeness of offering.

Chartis: "Combined depth and breadth of functionality, technology and content enables category leader to capture significant share in its market."

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced that it has been recognized as a category leader for its identity verification solutions in the new Identity Verification (IDV) Solutions 2023 report by Chartis Research. LexisNexis Risk Solutions received the highest possible scoring in 8 out of 10 categories reviewed: Use case, biometrics, digital identity/footprint, other types of identity verification (IDV), speed and accuracy, data management framework, solution integration, and packaging and analytics.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (PRNewsfoto/LexisNexis Risk Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Chartis Research defines category leaders as companies that "combine depth and breadth of functionality, technology and content with the required organizational characteristics to capture significant share in their market." LexisNexis Risk Solutions offers a global suite of identity verification solutions including LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix®, LexisNexis® BehavioSec®, LexisNexis® Emailage® and LexisNexis® TrueID®, helping customers assess potential risk and address fraud and authentication challenges at every point of the customer lifecycle.

"Helping companies with identity verification is a vital component of transaction ecosystems within ecommerce, financial institutions and even social media," said Nick Vitchev, Research Director at Chartis Research. "LexisNexis Risk Solutions impressed us with innovative solutions that play a key role in the IDV solution landscape. Their dedication to providing a well-packaged suite of solutions that encompass both speed and accuracy is reflected in their category leader status."

Fraudsters are becoming more creative and innovative in their approaches. Verification and authentication methods that formerly worked are now becoming outdated, providing minimal security. Organizations need multi-layered and risk-based identity and authentication solutions that can distinguish between a trusted customer and a fraudster, beginning with account origination through every visit and transaction that follows. To this end, LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides leading identity verification solutions, customizable to meet any business's specific identity management needs and workflow.

"LexisNexis Risk Solutions enables identity trust by leveraging comprehensive digital identity intelligence. Receiving recognition from Chartis as an industry leader in the IDV space is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible solutions to meet their evolving fraud and anti-financial crime needs," said Grayson Clarke, senior vice president, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "A comprehensive approach to identity verification is essential due to the diverse nature of fraud. This is why adopting a multi-layered, risk-based defense strategy offers optimal protection and is the future of identity management authentication."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

