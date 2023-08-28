Horatio Alger Association Awards $2.6 Million in College Scholarships to Deserving Students Through its National Scholarship Program

Annual scholarships are presented to high school juniors who, despite challenges, are determined to pursue higher education

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of remarkable individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 Horatio Alger National Scholarship. These annual scholarships recognize outstanding students, who, in the face of great personal adversity, remain committed to pursuing higher education.

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 to encourage young people to pursue their version of the American Dream. Since the establishment of its scholarship programs in 1984, the Horatio Alger Association has become one of the largest privately funded, need-based scholarship providers in the United States and Canada. Today, through its Members, the Association continues educating students about the economic and personal opportunities afforded them through the two nations' free-enterprise systems. By the 40th anniversary of the Association's scholarship program in 2024, more than $247 million will be awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students.

"We remain dedicated to supporting deserving young people in pursuit of their dreams. Recently, it has become increasingly evident that we need to meet them where they are," says James F. Dicke II, chairman of the Association and 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "There are many determinants inhibiting students from pursuing higher education. In addition to the financial obstacles, we know that to best position them for success, we must care for the whole Scholar. The mental, physical and well-being of Horatio Alger Scholars are just as important as decreasing financial burdens. We're proud to not only provide financial aid, but valuable services in these areas, as well."

Last year, the National Scholarship was awarded to the inaugural class of high school juniors after historically being awarded to high school seniors. The Association made the decision to award students one year earlier in support of early intervention by providing resources throughout the college selection and application process. Horatio Alger Scholars have access to a multitude of services throughout their senior year and during their college tenure, such as financial aid counseling, college selection advising, 24/7 mental health support and more.

"With every new National Scholar class, I am reminded of the extraordinary power higher education holds," said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director of the Association. "I have the privilege of watching Horatio Alger Scholars pursue their American Dream as they progress through college and beyond. Each Scholar inspires the Association's mission of ensuring that Dream remains possible for future generations. I look forward to all the success the class of 2024 will undoubtedly achieve."

"Growing up, students are constantly hearing that education is paramount. It's an unmatched social mobility launchpad," says Najman Mahbouba, 2024 Horatio Alger National Scholar. "But for some, the launchpad is positioned too high, just slightly out of reach. The Horatio Alger National Scholarship closes this gap – it lifts high-achieving but underserved students and allows them to reach that launchpad. Through this invaluable support, I will approach my educational journey not with apprehension and worry, but confidence and security."

The 2024 Horatio Alger National Scholars come from households with an average income of $24,323 per year while maintaining an average weighted GPA of 4.0. Each National Scholarship recipient is awarded $25,000 to apply toward educational costs of the college or university of their choice. For a full list of 2024 Horatio Alger National Scholars, click here.

For more information about Horatio Alger Association, please visit www.horatioalger.org. To engage on social media, follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #HoratioAlgerScholar.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2022, the Association awarded more than $18 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to over 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, and provided college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. By the 40th anniversary of the Association's scholarship program in 2024, more than $247 million will be awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

2024 Horatio Alger National Scholars

Jeffrey Abducakhmanov, Autumn Allen, Jaya Armstrong, Zaydie Barker, Charity Bendickson, Tobie Berry, Simeon Big Eagle, Kallie Bosarge, Jonathan Bowen, Aramonie Brinkerhoff, Anderson Bunch, Ahanaya Casteal, Serenity Chavez Ontiveros, James Couch Jr. Kyleigh Crabb, Malaina Culbertson, Adisyn Daley, Matthew De La Luz Martinez, Jonah Deshong, Chloe-ann Detwiler, Braden Dillard, Suan Dim, Lucianne Eden, Elsie Ennis, Jalee Etherton, Pablo Fabregas, Sarah Fleshman, Molly Gedutis, Grace Green, Jürgen Griswold, Chauncey Guenard, Justin Gurkin, Aviva Hafter, Grace Hahn, Jason Hang, Matthew Harris, Noah Hart, Kayla Henderson, Andrew Herndon, Victoria Hoeper, Heather Holtz, Taylor Howell, Amira Hutcherson, David Iglesias, Naima Islam, Teodora Ivosevic, Allena Johnson, Amirahimaan Kalonji, Cienna Kennedy, Rebekah Kim, Klaon Kirk, Matea Kitchen, Eva Le, Wendy Lin, Kahlia Loewen, Yamileth Lopez, Harvey Lopez, Richard Lu, Dylan Lynch, Najman Mahbouba, Vick Mahindru, Iaasc Manwaring, Beau Marcel, Sophie Marogi, Grace Marquez, Reed Martens, Antonia Martinez, Erik Mauricio, Angeles Mejia, Shelby Mode, Emily Moore, Morse Joseph, Hope Moser, Alexa Munoz Gomez, Quentin Pennington, Elizabeth Powell, Anderson Ramirez, Lindsay Reese, Ashton Richardson, Selah Richter-Martinez, Benjamon Rodriguez, Yasmine Saleh, Genesis Sanchez Hernandez, Josue Sandoval, Avery Schiller, Luna Sebastian, Jeremiah Seger, Mariam Sharife, Iyanuoluwa Shonukan, Talaysha Simonds, Izabella Stewart, Destiny Su, Jeremy Suzuki, Atley Thorton, Kara Tipsword, Tavorian Turner, Melanie Unger, Mikayla Utt, Lana Verdin, Merry Wang, Isaiaz Whitaker, Shaidyn White, Javonte Wilson, Lana Wong, Xi Jie Zeng

CONTACT:

Colby Gallagher

cgallagher@briancom.com

View original content:

SOURCE Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc.