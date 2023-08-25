Top RTD brand, BeatBox, Adds B Corp Certification to List of Accolades in Record-Breaking Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeatBox, the Original Party Punch, announces their official B Corporation (B Corp) Certification, solidifying its spot as a leader not only of the RTD (ready-to-drink) segment of the alcoholic beverage industry, but also as a leader of both social and environmental performance.

This prestigious certification is achieved by only approximately 3% of all companies that complete the assessment.1 BeatBox has achieved a remarkable milestone as the first wine-based RTD to be granted this prestigious certification. This accolade elevates BeatBox to the esteemed company of beverage industry titans, including renowned names like Baileys & Maker's Mark. BeatBox has had the mission and vision to achieve B Corp status in their sights since its inception in 2012 and first appearance on Shark Tank in 2014.

Aimy Steadman, Co-Founder and COO of BeatBox, spearheaded this process along with key members of her team including Whitney Valeri, Manager of Compliance and Sustainability.

"BeatBox is a next-generation company. That doesn't just mean being funny on social media and having cool packaging, it means we are a company that wants to push the whole industry forward from sustainability initiatives to taking care of the BeatBox team, our wholesale and retail partners. The B Corp certification was something we wanted to achieve to signal to our partners and customers that this is a company that does things differently."

B Corp certification focuses on five pillars in its application process, including: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. A few notable examples that B Corp found compelling in BeatBox's application was their innovative closed loop system of waste water management at their production facility in Mexico. BeatBox also participates in the CarbonBetter and Carton Champions programs, and is a Certified Plastic Neutral product.

Moreover, BeatBox's new HeartBeat program initiative and encompassing activities were not only noted by B Corp but have been a tremendous success in the communities BeatBox customers, employees, and retail partners serve.

"We recently formalized our HeartBeat charity program, but the charitable spirit has long existed within BeatBox," said Zech Francis VP of Global Marketing, "In Q1 and Q2 we partnered with 25 charities providing more than $80,000 in donations and 35 employee volunteer hours. We are thrilled to be able to support not only our customers, but our employees and what motivates them to do better for their communities. We have big plans to more than double our contributions in 2024 and are constantly innovating on ways to do the most good."

As BeatBox surpassed 73,000 buying retail accounts2 and continues its rocket-like momentum as the #2 highest growth RTD single serve and #1 highest growth 500ml wine3, one thing remains certain: its commitment to its company and B Corp values.

Steadman said "For every team member at BeatBox, this is personal. Being a B Corp means we prioritize people, planet, purpose, and passion alongside financial prosperity. This has been key to our success as we scale BeatBox." This lends to past academic studies like Chen and Kelly (2015) in Journal of Leadership & Organizational Studies that found B Corp certified organizations had significantly higher revenue growth rates within their competitive set than those without.4

"The takeaway factor for B Corp status at BeatBox is that it takes the responsibility off the consumers, and you can feel good knowing that by drinking a BeatBox you can be part of not only the global revolution against climate change, but are also supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and improving communities. You can save the world by drinking responsibly with BeatBox, and I mean really - who doesn't want to be a superhero?" stated Valeri from BeatBox.

