DRAWING NEARS FOR LARGEST PUBLISHING PRIZE DRAW SINCE PUBLISHERS CLEARING HOUSE

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising literary publisher Galbraith is swinging for the fences with their first big book release: Who Killed Jerusalem? by George Albert Brown.

Publisher's grand prize drawing will be closing Sept. 6 , with over $25,000 in prizes to be won.

The novel, which published earlier this year, has been bringing in readers to the world of the budding cult classic through unconventional outreach, merchandise boxes, weekly prize draws, and an online treasure hunt that will be hosted by the publisher and puzzle hunt designer Otherworldly Adventures this fall.

The publisher has been running $1k/month draws for its newsletter subscribers, and their Grand Prize drawing will be ending September 6th. The 1st Grand Prize winner will receive $25,000, and the 2nd Grand Prize winner will receive a luxury, literary trip to San Francisco sponsored by the publisher, including roundtrip airfare to San Francisco, two nights at a luxury hotel, a literary tour with a former San Francisco Poet Laureate, lunch with the author, and spending money.

Once the Grand Prize Draw has finished September 6th, registration will be open for the next promotion: an online treasure hunt based on the book . To enter, grab your friends and form a team of up to 6 people. Besides the secret clues hidden in the book, everything is online, and puzzles will be suitable for all skill levels. The treasure hunt will run on November 11th, with early bird puzzles leading up to it in the weeks previous with available prizes. The first 11 teams to solve the puzzle hunt will receive cash prizes up to $25,000 to for a total of $50,000 in prizes.

Who Killed Jerusalem? is a "zany, inventive & multilayered fever dream of murder & mayhem" according to Kirkus Reviews , wherein the 1977 San Francisco's poet laureate, Ickey Jerusalem, is found dead in a locked first-class toilet on an arriving red-eye flight. Hilarious and irreverent, Who Killed Jerusalem? draws from the characters in the works of Romantic-Era poet William Blake for a one-of-a-kind premise.

