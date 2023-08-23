Aurigo Software and Erie County Partnering to Modernize Capital Improvement Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software , the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and private owners, announced it has entered into a multiyear contract with Erie County, New York to modernize the planning and execution of the agency's Capital Improvement Program. Aurigo's flagship product suite, Masterworks, will help the County prioritize project investments and create long-range capital plans, while providing estimates and forecasts throughout the program's phases. The system will also manage all aspects of project delivery, including construction administration, financial management, and tracking program performance.

Erie County is in the western portion of New York State, bordering on the lake of the same name. A major industrial and commercial center, the County is the most populous in upstate New York, with 954,236 people residing there in 2020. Located within the County are three cities and 25 towns, including the City of Buffalo, the second largest city in the State, which serves as the County seat.

"We are honored Erie County has selected Aurigo Masterworks to manage their end-to-end capital program," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "As our nation continues to invest in infrastructure, public agencies are leveraging technology to help select the right projects for their communities and deliver them efficiently. We are excited to support the County on this transformative journey."

Erie County, whose population grew by 3.8% between 2010 and 2020, plans to spend over $220 million on capital improvements over the next 6 years. The County maintains a surface transportation system boasting 1,176 center lane miles that withstand a full four seasons of weather. Capital projects undertaken by the County include bridge replacements, road surface maintenance, a major stadium renovation, public library upgrades, and infrastructure development of an upcoming agribusiness industrial park.

Masterworks will allow Erie County to collect proposed projects, prioritize them, and estimate their costs. What-if analysis of proposed plans will help identify optimal project combinations based on available funding and strategic priority. Once projects are underway, the system will keep track of project budgets and construction administration tasks such as submittals, daily progress reports, and requests for information. Masterworks will provide real-time performance measurement and help the County report on its commitments to women- and minority-owned businesses. As part of the initiative, Masterworks will integrate funding, purchase order, and payment data with the County's financial system of record, SAP.

The County joins several other local and regional agencies across North America using Aurigo's Masterworks to modernize their capital programs, including the cities of Seattle, Portland, and Las Vegas, and regional agencies in Colorado, Florida, and Ontario, Canada. The company has seen an increase in demand from the public sector as agencies take advantage of funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021.

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence and build with quality. With more than $300 billion of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and the government with over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com .

