LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 191 HOMESITES FOR A NEW COMMUNITY IN ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA

Dusa will feature High Performance single-family homes and townhomes

Landsea Homes bolsters presence in Inland Empire with new community

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential home builder, announced today the acquisition of 191 homesites for a new community called Dusa in Ontario, CA.

Landsea Homes (PRNewsfoto/Landsea Homes) (PRNewswire)

"Landsea Homes has had several successful communities in Ontario including ShadeTree and Neuhouse, and we are thrilled to announce yet another planned community in the region offering high quality and attainably priced homes," said Tom Baine, Southern California Division President, Landsea Homes. "We recently closed on 144 townhomes for Eave II, an extension of our existing Eave neighborhood in Neuhouse, and we also sold all 432 homes at ShadeTree. This new land closing reinforces our bullishness and commitment to the Ontario market, and we are hopeful of continued success throughout the region."

Dusa will feature 95 single-family homes ranging from 2,027 to 2,317 square feet and 96 townhomes ranging from 1,317 to 1,611 square feet. Residents will enjoy a large community pool, park with picnic area, tot lot, and an open space activity lawn.

Every home at Dusa will contain Landsea Homes' renowned High Performance Home features including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ to make life at home healthier and more comfortable. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless access point, Wi-Fi enabled entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, a doorbell camera pre-wire, and white glove service with an individualized in-person training session through Best Buy's Geek Squad.

Homes will also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles and air pollutants, killing up to 99% of bacteria, allergens, and odor.

The picturesque Dusa community is conveniently located near the 15, 60, 10 and 71 freeways offering commuters easy access to the major employment centers of Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. Galleries and museums, shopping and entertainment as well as trendy breweries, restaurants and coffee shops surround the neighborhood allowing residents to enjoy the best Ontario has to offer.

Homes at Neuhouse are currently selling in Ontario. Construction has begun on Eave II and the community is slated to grand open next year.

For more about Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

