Curbio Expands into Sarasota, FL with the Ultimate Fix Now, Pay Later Home Improvement Solution

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pre-sale contractor solution for Realtors and their listing clients, today announces its expansion into Sarasota, FL. With this expansion, Curbio will begin helping Sarasota-area real estate agents and their clients get all their listings ready for market reliably and sold for top dollar amid an increasingly competitive housing market.

Curbio is an innovative PropTech company that partners exclusively with real estate agents to complete pre-listing home improvements. Curbio works with agents to determine what updates will generate the highest ROI for home sellers, and then acts as the licensed and insured contractor on all projects. In utilizing their innovative project management platform and world-class customer success team, Curbio provides its clients with an elevated home improvement experience and enables agents to win listings and sell them for more.

"We are so excited to be expanding our footprint in Florida by bringing our innovative solution to Sarasota. Buyers across the state of Florida want move-in-ready properties, and Curbio allows real estate agents and their listing clients to meet that demand without paying any cash up front," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio. "We can't wait to begin partnering with Sarasota-area Realtors to help them get all of their listings market-ready with ease."

Curbio provides fix now, pay-at-closing terms for pre-listing home improvement projects of all sizes. With no project minimums or maximums, Curbio is a Realtor's go-to contractor partner for all of their home improvement needs. Examples of projects that Curbio completes include staging, kitchen and bathroom remodels, landscaping, deep cleaning and decluttering, painting, flooring installation and more.

By expanding into Sarasota, Curbio now services a significant portion of the state of Florida, with an existing presence in the South Florida, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville markets.

This is the fifth major market expansion for Curbio in 2023, following their launches in St. Louis, Jacksonville, Kansas City and Tucson. Curbio now serves more than 60 markets across the United States.

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 60 real estate markets across the US.

