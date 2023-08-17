Wealth Enhancement Group Grows by Adding First Capital Advisors Group, LLC, a Hybrid RIA with over $341 Million in Client Assets

The addition of First Capital Advisors Group, LLC adds two office locations in the northeast and brings Wealth Enhancement Group's total client assets to more than $70 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with more than $70.8 billion in total client assets, announced the acquisition of First Capital Advisors Group, LLC, a hybrid RIA with two locations in Little Silver, NJ and Blue Bell, PA. Led by Managing Partners Jim Hiles and Jeff Schulte, First Capital Advisors Group's team of four financial advisors and six support staff will join the firm, bringing approximately $341 million assets under management.

"We are pleased to announce that the well-respected team at First Capital Advisors Group, LLC has chosen to join Wealth Enhancement Group," said Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group. "We are positive that their work ethic, values, and leadership will make this partnership successful for many years to come."

Founded in 2015, First Capital Advisors Group, LLC offers financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, and estate planning to high-net-worth individuals, business owners, executives, and medical professionals. Jim Hiles, Jeff Schulte, and the team at First Capital is committed to their clients' success and is dedicated to helping their clients pursue their financial goals.

Prior to co-creating First Capital, Mr. Schulte was a founding member of eMoney Advisor, Inc. in May of 2000. During his tenure, eMoney Advisor went from a start-up to a market-leading provider of web-based financial planning software and services. Mr. Schulte's leadership and vision were integral in the success of the company, and he was a key part of the team that led eMoney Advisor to be acquired by Fiserv.

Mr. Hiles shared, "In today's wealth management space, being independent is a major advantage but having state-of-the-art resources and a deep bench of experience to draw upon is vital to provide the optimum service for our clients. We believe that Wealth Enhancement Group provides those resources and will allow us to be extremely competitive in our marketplace. First Capital will continue to excel with their 'client first' advice and focus on solving the issues in a challenging world. We greatly appreciate our clients for their trust in us and look forward to enhancing our experience with Wealth Enhancement Group."

"Our two organizations share a similar vision. We strongly believe in providing personalized advice, combined with dedication, personal leadership, and strategic planning tailored to each client's specific goals and challenges," said Jim Cahn, Wealth Enhancement Group's Chief Investments & Business Development Officer. "By partnering with our firm, the advisors at First Capital will gain access to supplementary resources and tools, enabling them to adopt a more advanced financial approach customized to their clients' individual objectives."

Gladstone Associates, LLC served as an advisor to First Capital Advisors Group, LLC and supported their decision to join forces with Wealth Enhancement Group.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide unique financial plans and investment management services to over 55,000 households from our 90 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $70.8 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of August 1st, 2023. First Advisors Capital Group, LLC had approximately $341 million in client assets as of March 28th, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of First Capital Financial Advisors, LLC assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $70.8 billion in client, advisory, trust and brokerage assets.

