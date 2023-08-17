CLARUS ANNOUNCES GIL GIBSON AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Clarus, North America's largest manufacturer of glass dry-erase visual communication systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gil Gibson as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarus) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Gibson is an accomplished senior executive with a distinguished track record spanning over 25 years in commercial leadership, operational management, acquisitions, and strategic planning for private equity, privately-owned, and publicly listed companies in the US, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Gil joins Clarus from the architectural building products industry, where he oversaw a business with over $1.2B in sales, 50 manufacturing facilities, 20 distribution locations, and nearly 2,000 employees. Before his tenure in the building products sector, Gil held various leadership roles in manufacturing companies while residing in Canada, Britain, and the Middle East. In each of his roles, he has consistently driven significant positive transformation with a focus on customers, employees, and sustainable growth.

"I am very pleased to be joining the Clarus team. The Company has both exceptional people and products. We now need to define our path going forward and I look forward to seeing the progress and success of the Company in the months and years ahead."

On behalf of the Board of Directors and Owners, Chairman Gordon Paris stated: "I am confident that Gil's outstanding record of success and his leadership skills will be a tremendous asset to Clarus and its people as we continue on our journey as the leading innovator and provider of glass whiteboard products and solutions. Gil brings a strong strategic and business perspective which, together with our leadership team and dedicated workforce, will position us for sustainable growth and profitability."

ABOUT CLARUS

Clarus was founded in 2009 and is the pioneer of premium visual communication and collaboration systems. As the largest glassboard manufacturer in the world, Clarus' modern and minimalist collaboration solutions have transformed the interior design industry's visions for strategic, interpersonal communication. For more information, please visit: clarus.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clarus