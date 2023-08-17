American Association of Teachers of German and XanEdu announce a new second edition of Augenblicke: German through Film, Media, and Text

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of the Teachers of German (AATG) and XanEdu, a custom publishing company working with the higher education and K-12 markets and a part of the Scholarus learning portfolio of companies, have announced the second edition of Augenblicke: German through Film, Media, and Text.

The AATG promotes the study of the German-speaking world in all its linguistic, cultural and ethnic diversity, and endeavors to prepare students as transnational, transcultural learners and active, multilingual participants in a globalized world. (PRNewswire)

Augenblicke is an innovative and dynamic curriculum for teaching introductory and intermediate German published by AATG.

Augenblicke is an innovative and dynamic curriculum for teaching introductory and intermediate German. Based on insights and findings from research in applied linguistics and language pedagogy, and intermingled with many best practices for communicative language teaching approaches and techniques, Augenblicke helps learners develop personally meaningful intercultural communicative competence in German through Intermediate Mid to High (ACTFL) or B1 to lower B2 (CERF).

The program's systematic and contextualized language, culture, and grammar progression is structured around six themes essential to the 21st-century learner. Themes include national identity, multilingualism, technological advancements, citizenship, environmentalism, history, commemorative culture, and artistic representations.

Communication in Augenblicke is usage-driven and consistently framed by the four modes of communication (interpretive, interpersonal, presentational and reflective), which helps center students' attention on the target audience of communicative practices and helps prompt learners to make thoughtful choices regarding their language use.

XanEdu and the authors will attend the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) in Chicago later this year to share Augenblicke's second edition with other teachers of German, and to discuss XanEdu's range of services for publishing customized teaching materials for language teachers and other higher ed faculty.

More information about the second edition of this textbook can be found on the AATG's website (https://www.aatg.org/augenblicke) and ordering information is found at XanEdu's website (https://www.xanedu.com/higher-education/solutions/augenblicke).

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF TEACHERS OF GERMAN (AATG)

The American Association of the Teachers of German (AATG) promotes the study of the German-speaking world in all its linguistic, cultural, and ethnic diversity, and endeavors to prepare students as transnational, transcultural learners and active, multilingual participants in a globalized world. For more information, please visit: https://www.aatg.org/.

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu, Inc. is a provider of educational content and curriculum services for K-12 and higher education. XanEdu spreads the knowledge of innovative content ideas by offering custom development and fulfillment services across K-12 and Higher Education. XanEdu experts partner with educators on each unique project to build and deliver engaging print and digital custom solutions and courseware content that addresses curriculum gaps and key initiatives for K-12 and Higher Education leaders while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility for all learners. XanEdu is part of the Scholarus Learning portfolio of companies headquartered in Livonia, MI. Visit www.xanedu.com or write HigherEd@xanedu.com to learn more.

ABOUT SCHOLARUS LEARNING

Scholarus Learning is a portfolio of companies serving the K-12 and higher education markets. Scholarus offers educators an industry-leading range of products and services in key areas of instructional systems design and school improvement consulting, surveys and diagnostics, content customization, and publishing and distribution. The Scholarus Learning portfolio includes XanEdu, Education Elements, Tripod and PLC Associates. Together, Scholarus companies serve more than 1,700 schools in over 350 districts along with thousands of colleges and universities in all 50 states. Our products and services impact more than 4 million students each year. For more information, please visit www.scholarus.com.

Contact:

Joyce Mueller

VP Marketing – Scholarus Learning

jmueller@scholarus.com

