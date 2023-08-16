Novagard Achieves UL 746E Certification on Two Conformal Coatings

CLEVELAND, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novagard, a woman-owned innovator and manufacturer of silicone sealants, coatings, lubricants, and foams announced that they received UL 746E certification on two of their conformal coatings.

A conformal coating is a layer of thin polymeric film that is applied to Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) to protect circuits from moisture, dust, and other contaminants. PCBs are used in a broad spectrum of industries, including electronics, automotive & EV electronics, aerospace, renewable energy, LED lighting, medical devices, and telecommunications equipment.

"We're extremely pleased that 800-505FC UV Alkoxy Dual Cure Sprayable Silicone and 500-210 General Purpose Conformal Coating passed the rigorous testing required to achieve UL 746E certification," said Robert Duan, Ph.D., Novagard's Vice President of R&D. "At Novagard, we are committed to delivering products that meet the highest standards our customers demand."

UL 746E certification is obtained after the product passes a series of tests meant to evaluate whether a conformal coating can withstand sudden electrical surges and maintain its dielectric integrity. These are done in succession and include: voltage transient testing, dielectric withstand testing, and dielectric breakdown. There is also a vertical burn flammability test conducted as part of the UL 746E certification, and both coatings are rated V1.

800-505FC UV Alkoxy Dual Cure Sprayable Silicone cures in 3 – 5 seconds upon exposure to UV light. It has a secondary, neutral alkoxy moisture cure for shadow areas that begins immediately and develops full adhesion in hours.

500-210 General Purpose Conformal Coating is a clear moisture cured sprayable silicone that offers simple "dispense and forget" processing and tack free performance in as little as 10 minutes.

With the miniaturization and electrification of everything, silicones play a vital role in today's manufacturing process. Novagard's moisture cure and UV/dual cure silicones cure tack free in a fraction of the time needed for traditional conformal coatings. After the initial UV cure, the secondary cure ensures no unreacted coating remains in shadow areas.

Novagard electronics grade silicones offer superior performance in harsh and demanding environments. They combine increased flexibility and high temperature resistance, offering more versatility in the design and assembly process. Novagard silicones seal, bond, coat, gasket, and encapsulate to protect sensitive components and modules, enhancing and enabling their customers' technological innovations. These high-performance materials contain NO added solvents (no isocyanates, benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, or xylene), and are PFAS free.

Novagard will be demonstrating their UL 746E certified conformal coatings in booth 1845 at The Battery Show in Novi, MI (September 12 – 14).

About Novagard

Novagard, a Certified Women's Business Enterprise headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is the market leader in UV/dual cure alkoxy silicone technology for electronic devices and component assemblies. An early pioneer of this technology, Novagard leverages its manufacturing and R&D capabilities to constantly innovate and expand its product line to meet the demands of today's products and speed of manufacturing requirements. For more information, visit novagard.com.

