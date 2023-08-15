Salary.com Makes 2023 Inc. 5000 for 4th Time, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 82 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary.com®, the leading pay equity and compensation platform for large and small businesses, has made the 2023 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies across the economy's most dynamic segments. This marks the fourth time Salary.com has earned a place on the list.

Salary.com is transforming how employees and employers manage compensation data and analytics to get pay right.

"Salary.com is transforming how employees and employers manage compensation data and analytics to get pay right. Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to how much today's best companies care about achieving pay equity and harnessing its power to create high-performing workplaces," said Kent Plunkett, CEO of Salary.com. "We're proud to be providing more of the data and analytics software that people need to make the right decisions about pay and equity."

Yong Zhang, President, COO and CRO, states, "The key to our longevity is the high engagement and performance of our expert team members who do whatever it takes to ensure our customers are successful."

Salary.com won national recognition from Inc. magazine as a "Best Place to Work" in 2023.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Salary.com more than doubled its employees in that period.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editior-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Salary.com

Salary.com® has been solving the complex human capital needs of global organizations for more than 20 years. Today, Salary.com's 30,000+ software and data customers use our solutions to confidently hire and retain talent so they can better compete in a constantly changing landscape. Offering the most precise data set on the market, Salary.com provides more than 15,000 unique job titles across more than 225 industries using a powerful, proprietary AI framework. The company's flagship product CompAnalyst® is the cornerstone of the compensation management software platform. It empowers organizations with a suite of tools that simplifies hiring, eliminates compensation guesswork, and increases retention. Employee trust depends on fair pay and Salary.com's solutions get pay right. For more information, please visit www.salary.com.business.

