MyFBAPrep Ranks #44 on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, Achieves Three Year Revenue Growth of 8,773%

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFBAPrep , an eCommerce warehouse and logistics network, announced today that it has ranked within the top 50 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, featuring the fastest-growing private companies in America.

To earn a top 50 ranking on the Inc. 5000 list in our first year of eligibility is great validation for all of us.

Landing in the #44 spot, MyFBAPrep achieved an 8,773% revenue growth rate - making it the highest ranked company in the logistics and transportation category and the fourth-highest ranked company in Florida overall. This aggressive growth streak comes on the back of adding an additional 70-million-square-feet of warehouse space to its existing eCommerce network in the last year, bringing the total to 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space globally. The company also ranked ninth on the Inc. Regionals 2023: Southeast list earlier this year.

"MyFBAPrep has been on a rocketship ride since day one, which is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to customer service. To earn a top 50 ranking on the Inc. 5000 in our first year of eligibility is great validation for all of us," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder & CEO of MyFBAPrep. "We've been lucky to have such an incredible customer base that trusts us with their brands. We've built a powerful one-stop shop for enterprise-level eCommerce brands that is really resonating with the market. We handle everything from port to porch by leveraging our proprietary Saas-based technology, Preptopia™. With more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space globally, we are well positioned to continue this trajectory."

For more information about MyFBAPrep, visit MyFBAPrep.com . Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce warehouse and logistics network for enterprise-level brands, and top Amazon sellers and aggregators. Operating a global network of more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space, MyFBAPrep offers a full suite of eCommerce 3PL services including Amazon wholesale and private label, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, and B2B retail. Powered by its SaaS technology platform Preptopia™, sellers get access to unified billing, analytics, business intelligence reporting tools, and real-time inventory views across multiple warehouses in the network. Operating in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the United Kingdom, the company provides FBA Prep and marketplace automation, modern robotics item picking, and a dedicated account management team. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, MyFBAPrep moves over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and processes over 10 million units annually.

