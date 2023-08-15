Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Deans Knight Income Corporation Releases Interim Financial Statements and Management Report of Fund Performance for the period ended June 30, 2023

Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Deans Knight Income Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to release its Interim Management Report of Fund Performance and Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2023.

These documents can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website: www.dkincomecorp.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deans-knight-income-corporation-releases-interim-financial-statements-and-management-report-of-fund-performance-for-the-period-ended-june-30-2023-301901362.html

SOURCE Deans Knight Income Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.