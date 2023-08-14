AMCOR TEAMSTERS WIN STRIKE, RATIFY AGREEMENT

Packaging Manufacturing Workers Secure Significant Wage Increases

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor workers represented by Teamsters Local 238 voted to ratify a new four-year agreement by a strong margin, ending a two-week strike at the company's plant in Des Moines, Iowa.

"These workers fought back against concessions to win the best contract they've ever had," said Jesse Case, Local 238 Secretary-Treasurer. "It goes to show that when Teamsters fight, Teamsters win."

The 103 Amcor Teamsters at the Des Moines plant make packaging for food products like Capri Sun fruit drinks, Slim Jims, and pudding cups.

The members went on strike July 29 after voting down Amcor's last, best, and final offer, and a subsequent offer. The strike garnered massive support within the membership, with no members crossing the picket line.

The new contract includes large wage increases, an extra holiday, and additional retirement money.

"This is a victory," said Jake Versteegh, an Amcor worker with more than 10 years at the company. "We're excited to get back to work."

Teamsters Local 238 is Iowa's largest local union and represents public- and private-sector workers across numerous industries. For more information, go to teamsters238.com.

