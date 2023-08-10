Research Finds Most People Feel "Overwhelmed" by Family's Mess at Home

New survey conducted by Duck® brand reveals that clutter causes tension in relationships

AVON, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While finances are a main topic that families fight over, a new survey conducted by Duck® brand discovers that cleaning and organizing also top the list. According to the survey, 76% of people feel "overwhelmed" by their family member's messes. In fact, the research finds that messiness impacts relationships between family members: 46% of people say it causes "tension" between them; 35% say it causes arguments; and 33% say it is a "source of stress on a daily basis."

Knowing that disorganization impacts relationships, the survey aims to shed light on the source of the stress as well as pet peeves families have when cleaning and organizing:

Arguments about tidying up could happen frequently because 74% of people say they have a different idea of what "clean and organized" is compared to other members in their household. Additionally, 44% say 'cleaning and organizing frequency' is the most difficult task for their family to agree on.

Survey respondents say their top peeves about their family's cleaning and organizing style is they procrastinate (56%) and they don't like to clean/organize themselves at all (36%). According to 48% of survey respondents, another big annoyance is having to frequently remind other people in the home to pick up their belongings. When they don't clean up after themselves, most (58%) say it makes them feel annoyed and some say they feel angry/frustrated (29%).

Clutter in the living room is the 'most annoying mess' that family members make on a regular basis followed by not wiping up spills in the kitchen or fridge (45%), according to the results.

Although there is a lot to disagree about when it comes to clutter, there is one thing families are aligned on: 85% believe 'living in a tidy home leads to more harmony among household members.' Duck brand offers simple solutions for a happier, more efficient home: Install EasyMounts® Interior Drywall J Hook in the hall closet, entryway or garage to encourage family members to keep bags, hats and toys off the floor. If the kitchen is a messy hotspot, place Clear Classic® EasyLiner® Brand Shelf Liner in the fridge to cut down on sticky spills.

"Families are constantly on the go, so it is hard to keep up with daily tasks around the house," says Angee Mantell, Insights & Innovation Product Manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck brand. "Implementing a few simple solutions can help teach tidy habits and encourage everyone at home to play their part in making spaces neat and clutter-free."

For expert tips and ideas on how to use EasyMounts and EasyLiner around the house, visit Duck brand.

ABOUT DUCK® BRAND

The Duck® brand offers an array of tapes, moving and packing supplies, shelf liner and home products that provide simple, imaginative and helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home, school, office and jobsite. Duck® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information.

