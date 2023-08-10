HCSC Continues to Grow Medicare Coverage in 2024

Adding nearly 100 new counties

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) intends to offer Medicare plans in 99 additional counties across Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas next year.

This is the third consecutive year of significant Medicare expansion for the company. With the anticipated 2024 footprint, HCSC will offer Medicare Advantage (MA) and/or Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plans in more than 82% of counties in the states it serves.

"I am excited to be part of another large Medicare expansion as we continue building on our organization's mission to provide access to care, with a focus on rural and underserved communities, across all our geographies," said Christine Kourouklis, HCSC Medicare President. "By continuing to strengthen our provider relationships and networks, we are able to expand our reach and tailor our products and services to meet the needs of all our members."

HCSC designed the 2024 product offerings to meet the diverse needs of Medicare-eligible individuals, offering benefits beyond traditional Medicare coverage.

"With expanded coverage and competitively priced offerings across our five states, HCSC remains a market-leader in providing affordable health care coverage to all members," said Nathan Linsley, HCSC Senior Vice President, Government & Individual Markets. "We continue to invest in our member experience and provider networks to ensure our Medicare members receive the highest quality of care and service."

HCSC currently insures more than 18 million Americans in five states, including 1 million Medicare members. It is supporting the Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) county footprint with an expansion of provider networks across all five states, giving members access to specialized care when and where they need it.

HCSC is seeking all necessary regulatory approvals for 2024. The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period starts October 15 and ends December 7, 2023. For more information, visit medicare.gov.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, with nearly 18 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

