FinVolution Group to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, August 28, 2023

Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on August 28, 2023-

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2023 unaudited financial results, on Monday, August 28, 2023, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on August 28, 2023 (8:30 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 29, 2023).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

Canada (toll free):                     

+1-855-669-9657

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, China:

852-3018-4992

Mainland, China:

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at  https://ir.finvgroup.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until September 4, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

+1-877-344-7529

Canada (toll free):            

+1-855-669-9658

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:    

4673303

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China and international markets connecting  borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had over 164.5 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Investor Relations
Jimmy Tan, IRC
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200- Ext 8601
E-mail: ir@xinye.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finvolution-group-to-report-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-monday-august-28-2023-301897698.html

SOURCE FinVolution Group

